Press Releases

Vir Biotechnology to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 18, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) today announced that Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14, at 4:30 p.m. PT in San Francisco, California.


A live webcast of the presentation will be made available under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir Biotechnology website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes infectious disease programs for chronic hepatitis delta and chronic hepatitis B infections and multiple double-masked T-cell engagers across validated targets in solid tumor indications. Vir Biotechnology also has a preclinical portfolio of programs across a range of infectious diseases and oncologic malignancies. Vir Biotechnology routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Contacts

Media
Arran Attridge
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
aattridge@vir.bio

Investors
Richard Lepke
Senior Director, Investor Relations
rlepke@vir.bio

Northern California Events
