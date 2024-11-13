Vincerx Pharma Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Continued enrollment and dose escalation in Phase 1 study of VIP943, a potentially best-in-class anti-CD123 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC); additional data expected by early 2025

Completed Phase 1 dose-escalation studies of small molecule drug-conjugate (SMDC), VIP236, and CDK9 inhibitor, enitociclib, and identified the maximum tolerated dose

Expected cash runway into early 2025

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024 and provided an overview of its clinical programs and anticipated milestones.

“As we direct our efforts and resources toward our ADC technologies and programs, we are committed to advancing VIP943 based on the encouraging safety, efficacy, and tolerability results observed to date. We look forward to presenting additional data from patients at efficacious dose cohorts by early next year,” said Ahmed Hamdy, M.D., Chief Executive Officer. “Securing the funding necessary to advance our programs remains a priority. Alongside exploring financing options, we remain focused on strategic partnerships, particularly as pharmaceutical companies intensify their search for truly differentiated and transformative technologies.”

THIRD QUARTER 2024 CLINICAL PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS AND ANTICIPATED MILESTONES

VIP943

VIP943 is a novel CD123-targeted ADC developed with the Company’s next-generation VersAptx platform.

VIP943 has shown promising safety, efficacy, and tolerability in an ongoing Phase 1 dose-escalation study for patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) ( NCT06034275 L ).

). VIP943 has shown effective target engagement and elimination of CD123+ malignant cells, with pharmacodynamic data demonstrating decreases in CD123+ blasts after dosing. Preliminary pharmacokinetic data indicates minimal payload release (≤1% in plasma), signifying a stable linker.

Given the favorable safety and tolerability observed for VIP943, the Company continues dose escalation to assess potential for additional efficacy. Enrollment in the once-weekly and twice-weekly (as an induction therapy) dosing schedules is ongoing.

Vincerx expects to share additional Phase 1 study data for VIP943 by early 2025.



Enitociclib

Enitociclib is a highly selective CDK9 inhibitor designed to block the activation of RNA polymerase II, leading to inhibition of oncogenes, including MYC and MCL1.

Enitociclib is currently in a Phase 1 dose-escalation study ( NTC05371054

Enitociclib has successfully completed its Phase 1 dose-escalation study as a monotherapy ( NCT02635672

The Company is actively focused on finding a strategic partner to continue the development of this asset.

VIP236

VIP236 is a α V β 3 SMDC conjugated to an optimized camptothecin (CPT) payload developed with the Company’s VersAptx platform.

β SMDC conjugated to an optimized camptothecin (CPT) payload developed with the Company’s VersAptx platform. VIP236 has completed its Phase 1 dose-escalation study ( NCT05712889

The Company intends to identify a partner to champion VIP236 through further development.

THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Vincerx had approximately $10.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of September 30, 2024, as compared to approximately $16.3 million as of June 30, 2024. Based on its current business plans and assumptions, Vincerx believes its available capital will be sufficient to meet its operating requirements into early 2025.

Research and development expenses for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, were approximately $3.9 million, as compared to approximately $6.1 million for the same period in 2023. This decrease is primarily the result of decreases in research services of approximately $2.4 million and personnel-related expenses of approximately $0.8 million, offset by an increase in clinical-related expenses of approximately $0.9 million.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, were approximately $3.9 million, as compared to approximately $3.5 million for the same period in 2023. This increase was due to a $0.5 million increase in professional services, partially offset by a decrease in personnel-related expenses of $0.1 million.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, Vincerx reported a net loss of approximately $7.8 million, or $0.17 per share. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, Vincerx reported a net loss of approximately $9.0 million, or $0.42 per share.

About Vincerx Pharma, Inc.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing differentiated and novel therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer. Vincerx has assembled a seasoned management team with a proven track record of successful oncology drug development, approvals, and value creation.

Vincerx’s diverse pipeline consists of the next-generation ADC VIP943, currently in Phase 1; SMDC VIP236, which has completed its Phase 1; CDK9 inhibitor enitociclib, which has completed a Phase 1 monotherapy study and continues in a Phase 1 study in collaboration with the NIH; preclinical ADC VIP924; and VersAptx, a versatile, next-generation bioconjugation platform.

Vincerx is based in Palo Alto, California, and has a research subsidiary in Monheim, Germany.

For more information, please visit www.vincerx.com and follow Vincerx on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, expectations and events, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “suggest,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “potential,” “on-target,” “on track,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Vincerx’s business model, cash runway, pipeline, strategy, timeline, product candidates and attributes, and preclinical and clinical development, timing, and results. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance or events. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding future business developments, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside Vincerx’s control.

Actual results, conditions, and events may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Vincerx’s capital requirements, availability and uses of capital, ability to raise additional capital and cash runway; risks associated with preclinical or clinical development and studies; failure to realize the benefits of Vincerx’s license agreement with Bayer; risks related to the timing of expected business and product development milestones; changes in the assumptions underlying Vincerx’s expectations regarding its future business or business model; Vincerx’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize product candidates; general economic, financial, legal, political, and business conditions; and the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Vincerx. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Vincerx disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,942 $ 12,782 Short-term marketable securities 7,144 - Prepaid expenses 283 51 Grant receivable 1,063 1,044 Other current assets 316 856 Total current assets 11,748 14,733 Right-of-use assets 1,431 2,201 Property, plant and equipment, net 85 125 Other assets 1,683 1,158 Total assets $ 14,947 $ 18,217 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,963 $ 2,497 Accrued expenses 1,724 1,755 Lease liability 1,274 1,162 Common stock warrant liabilities 463 191 Total current liabilities 5,424 5,605 Lease liability, net of current portion 365 1,340 Other noncurrent liabilities 50 50 Total liabilities 5,839 6,995 Total stockholders’ equity 9,108 11,222 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 14,947 $ 18,217