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Vicore Pharma to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026

May 26, 2026 | 
1 min read

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:VICO), unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 (AT2) receptor agonists, today announced participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference:

Location: New York, New York
Format: Fireside chat and 1×1 meetings
Webcast: Link
Presentation Date and Time: Thursday June 4th at 2:35 PM
Participants: Ahmed Mousa, CEO, and Bernt van den Blink, CMO

For more information, please contact:
Megan Richards, VP of IR and Comms, +1 978 269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com
Hans Jeppsson, CFO, +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma
Vicore Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is an oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.

Vicore Pharma is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange with the ticker VICO. www.vicorepharma.com

Attachments
Vicore Pharma to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding



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