SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Vicore Pharma To Move To The Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap Segment

December 19, 2025 | 
1 min read

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) (STO:VICO), unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs) today announced that Nasdaq has completed its annual review of its Nordic market capitalization (market cap) segments and will move Vicore Pharma from the Small Cap segment to the Mid Cap segment effective January 2, 2026.

Link to press release from Nasdaq.

For further information, please contact:
Megan Richards, VP of IR and Comms, tel: +1 978 269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com
Hans Jeppsson, CFO, tel: +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma Holding AB
Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.

The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market (VICO). www.vicorepharma.com

Attachments
Vicore Pharma to move to the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap segment

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Europe
ACCESS Newswire
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of Basel, Switzerland, and Rhine river
Business
Basel Life Sciences Scene Embraces International Companies, Startups
November 6, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Victoria Tower Houses of Parliament Westminster Bridge Night Stars London England. Built in the 1800s, House of Commons and House of Lords.
Government
How the UK’s ‘Credibility Challenge’ Hinders Attempts To Reverse Pharma’s Flight
October 1, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Image of padlock on U.S. flag
Job Trends
$100,000 H-1B Fee Leaves Biopharma Grappling With Impact
September 25, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of sea storm waves
Layoffs
Layoffs From Just 6 Pharmas Could Wipe Out Over 39,000 Jobs
September 18, 2025
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel