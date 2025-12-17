SUBSCRIBE
Viatris to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 17, 2025 | 
PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced that the Company will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. The Company's presentation and fireside chat will begin at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.  

A live webcast of the event can be found at investor.viatris.com. An archived version of the presentation will be available following the live event and can be accessed at the same location for a limited time.

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (Nasdaq: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale, currently supplying high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world annually and touching all of life's moments, from birth to the end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and X.

 

