ViaNautis Bio to present its targeted polyNaut® nanovesicles (tPNVs) for the generation of in vivo CAR-T therapies at ASGCT Annual Meeting

Targeted polyNaut® nanovesicles (tPNVs) are ViaNautis’ proprietary, polymer-based delivery platform for oligonucleotides enabling cell‑specific targeting through nanobody conjugation

CD8 nanobody conjugated tPNVs are simple to manufacture and display high stability at 4°C

CD8-tPNVs precisely target CD8-expressing immune cells in vitro and in vivo after intravenous or subcutaneous administration



CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViaNautis Bio (“ViaNautis”) , the biotech revolutionising genetic medicine with targeted polyNaut® nanovesicles, its versatile, disease-agnostic cell and gene therapy delivery system, today announced that it has been selected to present a poster at the American Society of Gene + Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place May 11-15, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The poster presentation entitled “polyNaut: a non-viral nanovesicle platform enabling cell-specific targeting for in vivo CAR-T therapies,” will highlight ViaNautis’ versatile, targeted polyNaut nanovesicle (tPNV) platform and will be presented by Dr Ray Jupp, Chief Scientific Officer.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: polyNaut: a non-viral nanovesicle platform enabling cell-specific targeting for in vivo CAR-T therapies

Session Date: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Location: MCEC Exhibit and Poster Hall (Halls B2-C, Exhibit Level)

Abstract ID: 3112

Abstracts are available via the ASGCT online planner here.

Targeted PNVs (tPNVs) enable high-precision plug-and-play targeting of specific cell types via nanobody conjugation, including cells within the immune system and the central nervous system (CNS). tPNVs have demonstrated high stability and precise immune cell-specific targeting in both in vitro and in vivo models. By enabling the direct targeting of immune cells in vivo, tPNVs have the potential to support systemic, redosable in vivo CAR therapies, eliminating the need for complex ex vivo engineering. tPNVs are produced using automated, CDMO-compatible processes that ensure batch-to-batch reproducibility alongside simplified manufacturing, distribution, and storage.

For more information, please contact:

Optimum Strategic Communications

Zoe Bolt, Eleanor Cooper, Henry Williams

Tel: +44 (0) 20 388 296 21

Email: ViaNautis@optimumcomms.com

About ViaNautis Bio

ViaNautis is revolutionising cell and gene therapy with targeted polyNaut® nanovesicles (tPNVs), a versatile, proprietary polymer-based platform for the plug-and-play precise delivery of genetic payloads to any cell and tissue. Nanobody conjugated tPNVs are redosable, with no immunogenicity observed. In addition, tPNVs are simple to manufacture with controllable and reproducible product attributes.

The Company is building a differentiated pipeline spanning inflammation and immunology (including in vivo CAR‑T), central nervous system (CNS) disorders and cystic fibrosis.

ViaNautis is supported by blue-chip investors, including 4BIO, BGF and UCB Ventures, and is backed by strategic partnerships with Eli Lilly and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. To find out more visit: https://vianautis.com/