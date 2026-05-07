Fibrosis, IPF and the search for better therapies

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll be hearing from Georg Vo Beiske, CEO of Tribune Therapeutics and Jonas Hallén, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Calluna Pharma. We dive into IPF and fibrosis challenges, unpacking treatment hurdles, emerging targets, unmet needs and expansion paths beyond the lung.
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In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Georg Vo Beiske, CEO of Tribune Therapeutics and Jonas Hallén, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Calluna Pharma. We explore the challenges of IPF and fibrosis, examining treatment barriers, emerging therapeutic targets, unmet needs and opportunities beyond pulmonary disease.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Georg Vo Beiske, CEO, Tribune Therapeutics
Jonas Hallén, Co-Founder & CMO, Calluna Pharma
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.