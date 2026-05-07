Fibrosis, IPF and the search for better therapies

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In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Georg Vo Beiske, CEO of Tribune Therapeutics and Jonas Hallén, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Calluna Pharma. We explore the challenges of IPF and fibrosis, examining treatment barriers, emerging therapeutic targets, unmet needs and opportunities beyond pulmonary disease.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Georg Vo Beiske, CEO, Tribune Therapeutics

Jonas Hallén, Co-Founder & CMO, Calluna Pharma

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.