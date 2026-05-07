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News   Drug Development

Fibrosis, IPF and the search for better therapies

May 7, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll be hearing from Georg Vo Beiske, CEO of Tribune Therapeutics and Jonas Hallén, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Calluna Pharma. We dive into IPF and fibrosis challenges, unpacking treatment hurdles, emerging targets, unmet needs and expansion paths beyond the lung.

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In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Georg Vo Beiske, CEO of Tribune Therapeutics and Jonas Hallén, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Calluna Pharma. We explore the challenges of IPF and fibrosis, examining treatment barriers, emerging therapeutic targets, unmet needs and opportunities beyond pulmonary disease.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Georg Vo Beiske, CEO, Tribune Therapeutics

Jonas Hallén, Co-Founder & CMO, Calluna Pharma

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis Clinical research
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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