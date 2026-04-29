ViaLase to Present Multiple Scientific Papers at the 2026 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ARVO2026--ViaLase, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company pioneering incision-free, laser-based solutions for glaucoma, today announced that it will present new scientific research during the 2026 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting to be held May 3-7 in Denver, Colorado. This new scientific research explores multi-aperture treatment strategies with the company’s femtosecond laser trabeculotomy procedure for the management of glaucoma.

“ViaLase is committed to bringing incision-free, laser-based solutions for glaucoma to patients and clinicians,” said Eric Mikula, MS, PhD, Director of Clinical Science, ViaLase, Inc. “Given the anatomical variability of the outflow pathway, relying on a single treatment location may not be sufficient. Multi-aperture approaches offer a more consistent way to engage functional outflow.”

Iqbal K. “Ike” Ahmed, MD, FRSCS, Professor and Director of Alan S. Crandall Center for Glaucoma Innovation, John A. Moran Eye Center, University of Utah and the Senior Investigator on the Optimizing Outflow Facility with ViaLase Femtosecond Laser Trabeculotomy study, said, “We wanted to explore the role of segmental variability in the outflow pathway and how the number and placement of trabeculotomy apertures may affect treatment response. I think these data will help to guide clinicians in the use of femtosecond laser technology in the treatment of glaucoma patients in the future.”

The scientific posters are scheduled as follows:

Modeling Femtosecond Laser Trabeculotomy in Eyes with a Partially Collapsed Schlemm’s Canal

Presenter: Eric Mikula, MS, PhD

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM – 3:45 PM

Location: Poster Hall – Session ID 460, Poster #0931

Optimizing Outflow Facility with ViaLase Femtosecond Laser Trabeculotomy

Presenter: Fiona McDonnell, PhD

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM – 3:45 PM

Location: Poster Hall – Session ID 460, Poster #0906

Abstract information can be found at https://eppro02.ativ.me/web/planner.php?id=ARVO26.

Caution: The Vialase Laser System is an investigational device, limited by United States law to investigational use. It is commercialized in Europe.

About Glaucoma

Glaucoma affects 76 million people worldwide, a number that is expected to increase to 112 million by 2040, and is the second leading cause of irreversible blindness in the world.1,2 Most forms of glaucoma are chronic and, when left undetected or untreated, lead to irreversible vision loss. Early detection and treatment are essential to protect against vision loss, which results when the optic nerve deteriorates, leading to progressive loss of the field of vision. Lowering IOP and thus reducing visual field progression is the only proven glaucoma treatment today. The current treatment paradigm typically begins with topical eye drops, then may advance to laser therapy or minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), before resorting to invasive, traditional filtration surgery.

About ViaLase, Inc.

ViaLase, Inc. is a globally-minded, venture capital-backed, medical technology company located in Aliso Viejo, CA. ViaLase is a commercial stage company in Europe and a clinical stage company in the United States. The company is focused on disrupting the conventional glaucoma treatment paradigm with the introduction of a truly noninvasive, image-guided, femtosecond laser treatment that enhances glaucoma patient care. With a leadership team that has vast experience developing, designing, manufacturing, and commercializing the first femtosecond lasers for ophthalmic surgery for refractive and cataract patients, ViaLase is now bringing that expertise and innovation to glaucoma patients. ViaLase believes in collaborating closely with health care providers, payers, societies, and patients to inform our product development and commercial activities with the goal of bringing this revolutionary treatment to glaucoma patients across the globe. For more information, visit www.ViaLase.com.

References

World Health Organization. World report on vision: Executive Summary 2019. https://iris.who.int/bitstream/handle/10665/328721/WHO-NMH-NVI-19.12-eng.pdf Tham YC, Xiang L, et al. Global Prevalence of Glaucoma and Projections of Glaucoma Burden through 2040: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Ophthalmology 2014; 121(11): 2081-2090. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0161642014004333

Any product/brand names and/or logos are trademarks of ViaLase, Inc.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michele Gray

Gray Communications, LLC.

+1 (917) 449-9250

michele@mgraycommunications.com