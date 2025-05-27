Vetter Once Again Named Best Managed Company

The award jury recognizes strategic and sustainable corporate management

● Vetter’s strategic focus and long-term approach earn repeated recognition ● Honored for economic success and sustainability ● Award focuses on family-owned companies in 2025 Ravensburg, May 27, 2025: Vetter, a globally operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has been named Best Managed Company in its anniversary year for the sixth time in a row. For 75 years, the family-owned company has stood for quality, responsibility, and a strong commitment to improving the quality of life of patients worldwide. The award demonstrates how Vetter pursues its strategic goals in a focused and action-driven manner. The jury recognizes the company’s long-term thinking as a key success factor. The Best Managed Companies Award is organized by Deloitte Private, UBS, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, and the Bundesverband der Deutschen Industrie e.V. (Federation of German Industries). The trophy and certificate were presented to the CDMO at an awards ceremony on May 22 at the Gesellschaftshaus Palmengarten in Frankfurt, Germany. Markus Seiz, Best Managed Companies Program Lead and Director at Deloitte Private says: “Vetter is an example of how critical it is for actions to align with core values in order to achieve economic success as a globally active family business. In our opinion, the trusted pharmaceutical service provider is one of the pioneers of sustainable and innovative corporate management in the way it combines its strategic vision and responsible business practices.” To earn the Best Managed Companies Award, a company must convince the high-caliber jury across four key business areas known as “value drivers,” including: strategy; productivity and innovation; culture and commitment; and governance and finance. After a personal coaching session, the participating companies answer an extensive and detailed questionnaire. In 2025, for the first time, the jury also evaluated criteria that are geared towards the specific values and unique profiles of family businesses. Vetter impressed in all four areas due to its consistency in driving forward and developing its projects and processes in line with its corporate values. Vetter Managing Director Titus Ottinger emphasizes: “Participating in the Best Managed Companies Award enables us to receive valuable feedback through a stringent external selection process. This feedback is very important for us, as it comes from experienced professionals in a wide range of fields, whose perspectives allow us to further grow. This year, we were able to show even more explicitly how deeply we have anchored the values of our family business in our day-to-day operations. This new facet of the program makes the award even more valuable to us.” With 11% sales growth reaching 1.1 billion euros in 2024, Vetter demonstrates how its consistent focus on all four value drivers results in meaningful business outcomes. The results for 2024 are also positive in other areas. For example, the CDMO continued its growth in employment, now with 7,000 global employees. With investments of 269 million euros in the expansion and modernization of its sites in Germany, Austria, and the U.S., Vetter continues to invest in its dynamic and organic growth in the production of complex injectable drugs. In a politically and economically challenging environment, the CDMO is proving to be a secure employer and reliable partner for pharma and biotech companies worldwide. The strategic focus of the company’s development in 2024 was once again on the reliability and high-quality of the services offered, sustainable growth, and advancing digital transformation in all facets of the company. Numerous projects for the digitization of production processes and in the areas of AI, human-machine interaction, cloud and cyber security are currently underway or have already been completed. With a comprehensive innovation management process characterized by interactive formats, Vetter’s employees prioritize identifying trends and technologies early on. For many years, the CDMO has placed a strategic focus on sustainability in the areas of ecology, economy, and social issues. The family-owned company published its fourth comprehensive sustainability report earlier this year.





© Vetter Pharma International GmbH: Senator h.c. Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the Advisory Board and member of the owner family (second from right) along with Vetter Managing Director Titus Ottinger (second from left), Holger Loesch, Deputy Director General of the Federation of German Industries (first from left) and moderator Susanne Schoene, at the presentation of the Best Managed Companies Award.



About Vetter Vetter is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with headquarters in Ravensburg, Germany, and production facilities in Germany, Austria, and the US. As a global player, the independent pharmaceutical service provider is also present in the Asia-Pacific markets of Japan, China, South Korea and Singapore with sales locations. Around the world, small and large renowned pharma and biotech companies rely on the decades of experience, high quality, modern technologies, reliability, and commitment of its more than 7,000 employees. In close partnership with its customers, the Vetter team supplies patients all over the world with medicines, many of which are vital. The CDMO provides support from drug product development through clinical and commercial filling to a wide range of assembly and packaging services for vials, syringes, and cartridges. With innovative solutions, Vetter develops prefilled drug-delivery systems together with its customers to continuously improve patient safety, comfort, and compliance. The company is an industry pioneer in sustainability and a socially and ethically responsible corporate citizen. The CDMO is a member of the UN Global Compact and Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and received gold status in the renowned EcoVadis ranking. Multiple awards such as the CDMO Leadership Awards, Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award and the recognition as Best Managed Company emphasize Vetter’s commitment to sustainable business. Founded in Ravensburg in 1950, the company remains family-owned to this day. For more information, visit www.vetter-pharma.com and follow Vetter on LinkedIn. Contact Vetter Pharma International GmbH Markus Kirchner Corporate Spokesperson / Media Relations Eywiesenstrasse 5 88212 Ravensburg, Germany Phone: +49 (0)751-3700-3729 E-mail: PRnews@vetter-pharma.com