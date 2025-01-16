Veteran Clinical Research Executive Steve Clemons Joins ObjectiveHealth as CEO

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#artificialintelligence--ObjectiveHealth, a Nashville-based integrated research and technology platform company, announced today that veteran clinical research executive Steve Clemons has joined the company as CEO.









Clemons brings deep expertise in both healthcare and clinical research to his new role. He has previously co-founded multiple research entities, including VitaLink Research, which he guided to highly profitable growth as well as international expansion. Prior to joining ObjectiveHealth, he was COO of Rymedi, a founder-based technology startup, where he helped build out a seasoned team of executives, sales leaders, systems and processes.

“I’m excited to be joining ObjectiveHealth at this pivotal point in its journey,” Clemons said. “As more physicians and healthcare organizations become aware of ObjectiveHealth’s innovative model of clinical research, our company is well positioned to continue its trend of impressive growth. I look forward to applying the knowledge I’ve built over my career to help guide ObjectiveHealth to even greater heights.”

Clemons is a dual board-certified family nurse practitioner, having graduated from Frontier Nursing University, and also holds a bachelor’s degree of science from the University of Phoenix.

“We couldn’t be more enthusiastic about Steve’s vision for driving meaningful change in healthcare together,” said Sophie Bower-Straziota on behalf of ObjectiveHealth’s board of directors. “He shares our commitment to innovation and believes in the transformative potential of bringing research closer to patients. Under his leadership, we’re confident that ObjectiveHealth will continue to pioneer new ways to connect patients, providers and sponsors, making clinical trials more accessible and efficient for all.”

ObjectiveHealth’s mission is to improve patient outcomes at the point of care by successfully enrolling and retaining patients in clinical trials. Its innovative approach to research involves giving physicians and healthcare organizations the tools and experience needed to embed world-class clinical trials into their existing practices. Patients gain unprecedented access to research opportunities within their communities, while providers benefit from a differentiated ancillary offering and pharma sponsors benefit from having high-quality, technology-enabled sites for their programs.

ObjectiveHealth’s AI-driven, proprietary technology leverages patient electronic health record data and the provider schedule to quickly identify candidates for specific clinical trials while providing a platform to manage trial workflow more efficiently. Along with trained research coordinators located in the footprint of partner practices, ObjectiveHealth offers clinical trials as a natural extension of the patient care process, creating centers-of-excellence in community-based specialty practices.

ObjectiveHealth is a leading integrated research provider, partnering with physicians and healthcare organizations on one side, and pharmaceutical companies and CROs on the other side, to establish an advanced infrastructure for research programs as a natural extension of patient care. The company takes an innovative approach that aims to improve patient outcomes by identifying clinical trial options for patients and their physicians at the point of care. Utilizing proprietary AI-driven technology and trained on-site personnel, ObjectiveHealth delivers significant advances in the facilitation of clinical trial recruitment and conduct of clinical research, benefiting clients and practice partners while providing broader care options for patients. With over 30 partnered programs across 16 states and more than 600 providers, with more sites scheduled in 2025, ObjectiveHealth is poised for continued growth due to the realized value of its healthcare solutions for all stakeholders. To learn more, visit objective.health.

