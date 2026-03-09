Veru Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b PLATEAU Clinical Trial of Enobosarm and Semaglutide Combination for High Quality Weight Loss

-- The Phase 2b study to assess enobosarm’s ability to preserve lean mass, physical function, and bone as well as burn more fat to produce greater quality and quantity of weight loss in older patients with obesity receiving semaglutide --

-- Interim analysis expected in the first quarter calendar year 2027--



-- Final topline clinical data expected in the fourth quarter calendar year 2027--



MIAMI, FL, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for the treatment of cardiometabolic and inflammatory diseases, today announced that it has enrolled the first patient in its Phase 2b PLATEAU clinical trial of enobosarm, an oral selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM), to preserve muscle and physical function and to augment fat and weight loss when combined with semaglutide (Wegovy®), a Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) drug, for potentially higher quality and quantity of weight loss in older patients with obesity.

"We are thrilled to enroll the first patient in the Phase 2b PLATEAU clinical trial, marking an important milestone in the development of enobosarm for high quality weight loss,” said Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Veru Inc. “There is a significant unmet medical need for a combination therapy to enable the vast majority of patients to break through the weight loss plateau observed with current weight reduction therapies, particularly for those patients who sadly still have clinical obesity at the time they reach this weight loss plateau where they are no longer able to lose any more weight. Veru is convinced that the strategy for the next generation of obesity drugs should be a combination therapy with GLP-1 receptor agonists for patients to maximize fat loss, while preserving lean mass and physical function and increasing bone mineral density for the highest quality weight reduction.”



“While there is a clear medical benefit from weight loss with semaglutide, the next generation of weight loss drugs will likely include the combination of a GLP-1 RA in conjunction with a compound which preserves lean mass like enobosarm to improve both the amount and the quality of weight loss. The Phase 2b PLATEAU clinical trial of enobosarm will provide important clinical information that will help in the design of the Phase 3 clinical development program for a next generation combination therapy with GLP-1 receptor agonists,” said Louis Aronne, M.D., an obesity expert, past president of the Obesity Society and a scientific advisor and consultant to Veru.*

Phase 2b PLATEAU Clinical Study

Veru’s Phase 2b PLATEAU clinical trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the effect of enobosarm 3mg on total body weight, fat mass, lean mass, physical function, bone mineral density and safety in approximately 200 older patients (age ≥ 65 years) who have obesity (BMI ≥ 35) and are initiating semaglutide treatment for weight reduction. The Phase 2b PLATEAU study is designed to assess the ability of enobosarm treatment to break through the weight loss plateau observed in patients with obesity receiving semaglutide treatment by preserving muscle mass and physical function to achieve clinically meaningful incremental weight reduction. The primary efficacy endpoint of the study is the percent change from baseline in total body weight at 68 weeks. An interim analysis will be conducted at 34 weeks to assess the percent change from baseline in lean body mass and fat mass, as measured by DXA scan. The key secondary endpoints are total fat mass, total lean mass, physical function (stair climb test), bone mineral density, and patient reported outcome questionnaires for physical function, HbA1c, and insulin resistance.

Semaglutide was selected as the GLP-1 RA for the Phase 2b PLATEAU study to build on Veru’s previous clinical experience using enobosarm in combination with semaglutide in the positive Phase 2 QUALITY clinical study. Further, the clinical data from the Phase 2b PLATEAU clinical trial using injectable semaglutide should support the use of oral semaglutide in combination with oral enobosarm in future Phase 3 clinical studies. In contrast, tirzepatide injectable does not have an oral formulation.

The Principal Investigator for the Phase 2b PLATEAU clinical trial is Steven Heymsfield, MD, a Professor and the Director of the Body Composition-Metabolism Laboratory at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Dr. Heymsfield was also the Principal Investigator of Veru’s Phase 2 QUALITY clinical study.

An interim analysis to assess change in lean body mass and fat mass as measured by DXA will be conducted at 34 weeks with data expected in the first quarter of calendar year 2027. Final topline clinical data is expected in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2027.

About Veru Inc.

Veru is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for the treatment of cardiometabolic and inflammatory diseases. The Company’s drug development program includes two late-stage novel small molecules, enobosarm and sabizabulin. Enobosarm, an oral selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM), is being developed as a next generation drug that makes weight reduction by GLP-1 RA drugs more tissue selective for loss of fat and preservation of lean mass to improve body composition and physical function which is expected to result in clinically meaningful incremental weight reduction versus GLP-1 RA therapy alone. Sabizabulin, a microtubule disruptor, is being developed for the treatment of chronic inflammation related to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

Enobosarm Obesity Program - Enobosarm is a next generation drug that in combination with GLP-1 RA results in higher quality weight reduction

The Phase 2b QUALITY clinical study was a positive multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, dose-finding clinical trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of enobosarm 3 mg, enobosarm 6 mg, or placebo as a treatment to augment fat loss and to prevent muscle loss in 168 older patients (≥60 years of age) receiving semaglutide (Wegovy®) for weight reduction. After the efficacy dose-finding portion of the Phase 2b QUALITY clinical trial was completed at 16 weeks, participants continued into a Phase 2b maintenance extension study where all patients discontinued semaglutide treatment, but continued receiving placebo, enobosarm 3 mg, or enobosarm 6 mg as monotherapy in a double-blind fashion for 12 weeks. The Phase 2b QUALITY and Maintenance Extension clinical trial was a positive study that demonstrated that preserving lean mass and physical function with enobosarm plus semaglutide led to greater fat loss during the 16 week active weight loss period. While weight loss was similar across treatment groups in this short 16 week study, we anticipate that preservation of lean mass and function will lead to increased energy expenditure, and this effect coupled with the direct effects of enobosarm on the additional selective reduction in fat mass will result in incremental weight reduction in a longer clinical study in patients who have obesity.

