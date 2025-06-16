Veristat Congratulates George Medicines on FDA Approval of WIDAPLIK™

Proud to Collaborate in Delivering a Groundbreaking, First-in-Class Therapy to Patients in Need

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veristat, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) and consultancy, proudly congratulates George Medicines on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of WIDAPLIK™ (telmisartan, amlodipine and indapamide), a novel single pill combination treatment for hypertension in adults, including as initial treatment, to lower blood pressure.

The approval of WIDAPLIK™ marks a significant milestone for George Medicines and the patients who will benefit from this innovative treatment. Veristat is honored to have played a role in supporting George Medicines throughout their pivotal trial and the regulatory journey, providing comprehensive statistical consulting, biometrics expertise and strategic guidance in FDA interactions.

“We are thrilled to see WIDAPLIK™ receive FDA approval,” said Patrick Flanagan, CEO of Veristat. “This achievement reflects the dedication and collaboration between our teams and underscores Veristat’s commitment to helping bring life-changing therapies to market. We are humbled to be a part of this great advancement for patients with hypertension.”

George Medicines expressed deep appreciation for Veristat’s partnership during the development and approval process of this novel therapy.

“This approval underscores the power of true collaboration in advancing science and improving lives,” said Robin Bliss, PhD, Vice President of Strategic Consulting at Veristat. “We are proud to have supported George Medicines on their journey, and we remain committed to helping biopharmaceutical innovators bring transformative therapies to patients around the world.”

About Veristat

Veristat is a full-service CRO and consultancy that helps biotech and pharmaceutical companies bring novel therapies to market. With 30 years of experience and deep expertise in rare disease, oncology, and advanced therapies, we integrate strategic planning, regulatory insight, and clinical trial execution to overcome complex challenges and accelerate success.

From early planning through approval, Veristat delivers tailored solutions that drive meaningful outcomes for patients worldwide. We have celebrated more than 105 regulatory approvals with our client partners.

For more information, please visit veristat.com.

About George Medicines

George Medicines is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company addressing unmet need in the treatment of cardiometabolic diseases with innovative single-pill combinations of existing treatments, designed for a balance of efficacy and safety, with the potential to improve patient adherence. Multi-mechanism, single-pill combinations offer the potential to bring significant improvements in clinical outcomes with cardiometabolic disorders, including hypertension, each of which remain among the leading causes of premature death and disability worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.george-medicines.com.

