Verdiva Bio Presents Preclinical Data on VRB-103, a Selective Oral Amylin Peptide Analog, at 62nd EASD Annual Meeting

Preclinical data demonstrated that VRB-103 has high potency and strong amylin receptor selectivity, reinforcing its differentiated profile as a selective oral amylin peptide analog

VRB-103 is currently in Phase 1 clinical development, with initial data as a monotherapy and in combination with VRB-101, anticipated by the end of 2026

LONDON & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verdiva Bio Limited (“Verdiva Bio” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of a portfolio of oral peptide candidates for obesity and obesity-related disorders, today presents preclinical data on VRB-103, a selective oral amylin peptide analog at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting taking place September 28-October 2, in Milan, Italy.

The presentation highlights head-to-head in vitro data which demonstrated that VRB-103 had high potency and relative selectivity across all three human amylin receptor subtypes compared to the calcitonin receptor, versus both eloralintide and cagrilintide. These findings may support VRB-103’s potential for clinically meaningful efficacy and tolerability. VRB-103 is being evaluated in a Phase 1 study as both a monotherapy and in combination with VRB-101, Verdiva’s oral GLP-1 peptide analog, with initial data currently anticipated by the end of 2026.

“The preclinical data being presented at EASD highlight VRB-103’s differentiated profile, in particular, greater potency and selective targeting of human amylin receptors compared to comparators, reinforcing it as a potential best-in-class molecule,” said Jane Hughes, Chief Scientific Officer at Verdiva. “This program advances an approach beyond incretin-based therapies, designed with the potential to broaden obesity treatment options through convenient, oral therapy.”

Additional information about EASD 2026 Sessions is available at the EASD website (European Association for the Study of Diabetes).

About VRB-103

VRB-103, is being investigated as a potential once-weekly amylin receptor-selective, oral amylin peptide analog, aiming to address both the induction and maintenance phases of weight loss in patients living with overweight or obesity. Amylin agonism represents a non-incretin mechanism of action, offering an alternative therapeutic approach for patients with obesity/overweight, potentially including those who do not respond to or cannot tolerate GLP-1 therapies. VRB-103 is designed to be amylin receptor-selective at human amylin receptor-1 and -3 relative to the human calcitonin receptor. VRB-103 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 study and is in development as a monotherapy and in combination with VRB-101, an oral GLP-1 peptide analog.

About Verdiva Bio

Verdiva Bio is a next-generation obesity biotech company developing a differentiated portfolio of oral peptide candidates to help people living with obesity and obesity-related disorders. Using validated science and the Company’s proprietary oral absorption enhancer, Verdiva’s portfolio of oral peptide medicines are designed to address the needs of patients across the emerging and diverse obesity market with improved convenience, tolerability, and patient choice. Verdiva Bio’s most advanced investigational candidate, VRB-101, has demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept in Phase 1, including evidence of once-weekly oral dosing feasibility and improved oral bioavailability versus existing daily oral GLP-1 peptides. VRB-101 is currently in Phase 2 development in the United States. The Company is also developing an amylin receptor-selective oral amylin peptide analog, VRB-103, for use as a monotherapy and in combination with VRB-101.

For more information, please visit https://verdivabio.com/.

Verdiva Bio

Charlotte Davison, Roopanshi Jain

info@verdivabio.com

FTI Consulting (Media)

Ben Atwell, Michael Trace

ftiverdivacomms@fticonsulting.com