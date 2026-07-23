Verdiva Bio Appoints Cardiometabolic Leader Steve Marso as Chief Medical Officer

Steve Marso, M.D., joins Verdiva as CMO from Metsera, where he held the equivalent position, bringing valuable clinical and regulatory expertise as Verdiva continues development of a unique portfolio of once-weekly oral treatments for obesity

Also from Metsera, Jason Mallory joins Verdiva as SVP, Clinical Development to lead Verdiva’s clinical trial design and execution

LONDON & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verdiva Bio Limited (“Verdiva Bio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of a portfolio of once-weekly oral therapies for obesity and obesity-related disorders, today announced that it has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Steve Marso, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Steve brings valuable clinical and regulatory experience to Verdiva following his previous roles, including as CMO at Metsera from May 2023 through to its acquisition by Pfizer in November 2025. He will lead Verdiva's clinical strategy and execution, driving forward lead programs, VRB-103, a once-weekly oral amylin analog, and VRB-101, a once-weekly oral GLP-1 peptide analog.

“We’re delighted to welcome Steve to Verdiva at a pivotal moment for the Company,” said Khurem Farooq, CEO at Verdiva Bio. “Steve brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise from his time at Metsera where he played a critical role in developing a strong and differentiated portfolio of obesity and metabolic assets. I look forward to working alongside Steve as we deliver on our goal to develop treatments that address patient needs across diverse and emerging obesity market segments.”

Steve is a clinical researcher, clinician, author, and executive leader. He has authored a substantial body of peer-reviewed research and is widely regarded for his expertise in analysing clinical trials and health data related to GLP-1 therapies for cardiometabolic disease, including leading the first generation of GLP-1 peptide medications with Novo Nordisk.

“I’m thrilled to join Khurem and the wider Verdiva team in their pioneering work to develop a differentiated portfolio of once-weekly oral treatments for obesity,” said Steve Marso, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Verdiva Bio. “The development of innovative treatments is something I’ve focused much of my career on, and I believe Verdiva’s strong clinical and pre-clinical pipeline is well positioned to deliver much needed solutions for patients across this space.”

In addition to Steve’s appointment as CMO, Jason Mallory has also joined Verdiva as Senior Vice President Clinical Development to lead the design, strategy and execution of Verdiva’s clinical programs. Jason also joins from Metsera where he was SVP, Clinical Development and MET097 (berobenatide) Program Leader. Jason brings deep clinical expertise spanning GLP-1/NuSH therapeutics and cell and gene therapies, built across senior roles at Kriya, Spark Therapeutics and GSK.

About Verdiva Bio

Verdiva Bio is a next-generation obesity biotech company developing a differentiated portfolio of once-weekly oral drug candidates to help people living with obesity and obesity-related disorders. Using validated science and the Company’s proprietary oral absorption enhancer, Verdiva’s portfolio of once-weekly oral peptide medicines are designed to address the needs of patients across the emerging and diverse obesity market with improved convenience, tolerability, and patient choice. Verdiva Bio’s most advanced investigational candidate, VRB-101, has demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept in Phase 1, including evidence of once-weekly oral dosing feasibility and improved oral bioavailability versus existing daily oral GLP-1 peptides. VRB-101 is currently in Phase 2 development in the United States. The Company is also developing a once-weekly oral (selective) amylin analog, VRB-103, for use as a monotherapy and in combination with VRB-101, in addition to other undisclosed programs that offer the potential for enhanced efficacy and improved tolerability.

For more information, please visit www.verdivabio.com.

Verdiva Bio

Charlotte Davison, Chief of Staff

info@verdivabio.com

FTI Consulting (Media)

Ben Atwell, Mike Trace

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