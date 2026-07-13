VERAXA Biotech to Launch AI-enabled Drug Discovery Collaboration with Ardigen to Support Growing BiTAC® Pipeline

Ardigen platform supports VERAXA’s in-house AI capabilities to optimize cancer target pair selection for conditionally active t cell engagers (TCEs) and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs)

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – July 13, 2026 -- VERAXA Biotech AG (NASDAQ: VRXA; “VERAXA”), an emerging leader in designing novel cancer therapies, today announced a collaboration with Ardigen S.A., an AI-driven computational partner for modern R&D recognized for pioneering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and bioinformatics for precision medicine, to support VERAXA’s growing BiTAC® pipeline of t cell engagers (TCEs) and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The collaboration is another milestone in VEREXA’s mission to integrate AI into its research and development, with the long-term goal to achieve success rates in drug development that exceed industry benchmarks.

Current high-potency modalities, including TCEs and ADCs, are frequently limited by severe on-target, off-tumor toxicities, restricting therapeutic efficacy and leading to high failure rates in development. VERAXA’s BiTAC-TCEs and future BiTAC-ADCs utilize a Boolean "AND-gate" logic, requiring the co-expression of two distinct targets on the same cancer cell for activation. This innovative approach has the potential to significantly widen the therapeutic window by sparing healthy tissues and even systemic toxicity.

With the BiTAC platform, VERAXA believes that it can leverage the extensive body of existing preclinical and clinical data generated across the industry, particularly from programs that failed due to toxicity despite demonstrating promising efficacy. AI could enable the integration and analysis of such large datasets to identify improved dual-target combinations, refine therapeutic design, and potentially rescue previously challenging or "undruggable" targets. The partnership with Ardigen will initially focus on developing AI-enabled tools and models to guide the selection process of synergistic cancer target pairs for VERAXA’s growing BiTAC portfolio.

“We see enormous potential in the application of AI processes to help guide the development strategy of our proprietary BiTAC programs,” commented Christoph Antz, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of VERAXA. “Because of the nature of BiTACs, smart cancer target selection and thorough validation from the outset can have a transformative impact on future success rates and product profiles. This collaboration represents a strategic step forward in harnessing the power of AI to bring precision oncology therapies to patients faster.”

About VERAXA Biotech AG (NASDAQ: VRXA)

At VERAXA, we are building a premier engine for the discovery and development of next-generation antibody-based therapeutics, including bispecific T cell engagers, bispecific ADCs and other innovative formats. Powered by a suite of transformative technologies and guided by rigorous quality-by-design principles, we are rapidly advancing our pipeline of ADCs and proprietary BiTAC formats into clinical development and beyond. VERAXA was founded on scientific breakthroughs made at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL), a world-renowned institution known for pioneering life science research and cutting-edge technology.

For regular updates about VERAXA Biotech, visit https://investors.veraxa.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Bluesky.

BiTAC® is a registered trademark of VERAXA Biotech GmbH.





About Ardigen

Ardigen is an AI-driven computational partner for modern R&D, working with biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations to advance data- and AI-enabled drug discovery. The company guides life science teams across the data-to-discovery journey by transforming fragmented, multimodal biomedical data into governed, interpretable, and scalable systems designed to enable earlier, better-informed decisions. With a modular framework and experience across more than 700 discovery projects, Ardigen is trusted by leading biopharma and biotech innovators to build scalable discovery capabilities and strengthen R&D decision-making over time. For more information, please visit: https://ardigen.com





Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that VERAXA Biotech AG (the "Company") intends, expects, plans, projects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including with respect to the performance and output of the company’s collaborations and provider network, the ability of AI to impact the success of oncological target selection, and the company’s ability to demonstrate the necessary efficacy for further development of drug programs. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements contained on this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the Company's business, particularly those identified or referenced in the risk factors section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and any subsequent reports on Form 6-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company website or from Company Investor Relations.

In addition, any information contained in this press release was current as of the date presented and should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if our estimates change, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Consequently, the company will not update the information contained in this press release and investors should not rely upon the information as current or accurate after the presentation date.





Contact

VERAXA Biotech AG - Corporate

Christoph Antz, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder

investors@veraxa.com

For Media and Investors – U.S.

Brandon Weiner

ICR Healthcare

VERAXA@icrhealthcare.com

For Media and Investors – EU

Mario Brkulj

investors@veraxa.com

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