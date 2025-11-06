SUBSCRIBE
Verastem Oncology to Present at Upcoming November 2025 Investor Conferences

November 6, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that its management team is scheduled to participate and present at the following investor conferences in November:



  • Guggenheim Healthcare Conference 2025: Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 11 at 1:00 pm ET
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London: Fireside chat on Wednesday, November 19 at 2:30 pm GMT (9:30 am ET)

A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, https://investor.verastem.com/events. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Verastem Oncology

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Verastem markets AVMAPKI™ FAKZYNJA™ CO-PACK in the U.S. Our pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition, FAK inhibition, and KRAS G12D inhibition. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com and follow us on LinkedIn.


Contacts

For Investor and Media Inquiries:

Julissa Viana
Vice President, Corporate Communications,
Investor Relations & Patient Advocacy
investors@verastem.com or
media@verastem.com

Massachusetts Events
