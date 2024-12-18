Verastem Oncology Provides a Clinical Update for RAMP 203 Trial in Advanced KRAS G12C Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

No dose-limiting toxicities were observed in the RAMP 203 first triplet combination cohort of avutometinib and LUMAKRAS™ (sotorasib) plus defactinib in patients previously treated with a G12C inhibitor

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with cancer, today announced preliminary clinical data for the triplet combination of avutometinib and sotorasib plus defactinib in the RAMP 203 Phase 1/2 study in KRAS G12C mutant advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). No dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) have been observed in the triplet combination. RAMP 203 continues to progress, with additional enrollment expected and an interim update is planned to be presented at a medical meeting in the second half of 2025.





“We continue to make progress across our pipeline to develop novel therapies alone or in synergistic combinations that have the potential to improve outcomes in RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Defactinib, our oral FAK inhibitor, has been an important addition to multiple clinical trials with avutometinib to address key resistance mechanisms in parallel pathway signaling,” said Dan Paterson, chief executive officer at Verastem Oncology. “Recently, we added defactinib to the combination of avutometinib and sotorasib in our RAMP 203 trial. Preliminary data for the triplet combination have shown a generally favorable tolerability profile and encouraging initial anti-tumor activity. We look forward to progressing enrollment and evaluating the safety and efficacy of the triplet combination in treating KRAS G12C mutant non-small cell lung cancer.”

RAMP 203 Clinical Update

As of a November 21, 2024, data cutoff, three patients whose cancer previously progressed on a G12C inhibitor have been treated with the triplet combination of sotorasib 960 mg administered daily on a continuous schedule and avutometinib 3.2 mg twice-weekly (BIW) plus defactinib 200 mg twice-daily (BID). Avutometinib and defactinib are administered on a three out of four weeks schedule. Two of the three patients demonstrated initial tumor reductions of at least 20% at the first scan. As of the data cutoff, all three patients remain on treatment. With no DLTs observed in the first triplet combination cohort, the Company anticipates the enrollment of additional patients to the triplet combination prior to presenting the data at a medical meeting next year.

As previously reported, the doublet combination of avutometinib with sotorasib has completed enrollment (n=28) in the G12C inhibitor treatment-naïve Stage 1 Part B cohort. The KRAS G12C inhibitor prior-treated Stage I Part B cohort is still enrolling patients and is anticipated to complete enrollment in early 2025. Patients in both cohorts continue to be followed for safety and efficacy to determine if observed efficacy supports expanded enrollment. The Company plans to complete enrollment and evaluate the safety and efficacy of the triplet combination, before expanding either of the doublet cohorts.

“We are encouraged by the initial data from the triplet combination of avutometinib and sotorasib plus defactinib in the RAMP 203 trial, which shows early evidence of tumor reductions for patients who have limited treatment options,” said John Hayslip, M.D., chief medical officer at Verastem Oncology. “While the data matures for the doublet combination across cohorts, we are now focused on completing the enrollment in the triplet combination, guided by preclinical data that indicates that the addition of a FAK inhibitor increases the anti-tumor efficacy of avutometinib plus sotorasib in KRAS G12C mutant NSCLC models, and tumors that progress on a G12C-inhibitor treatment can be made to respond again upon treatment with a FAK inhibitor plus avutometinib. As planned, the triplet combination builds on the experience from the RAMP 201 study in recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer, where there was a clear advantage to adding defactinib. Based on the RAMP 201 results, we did an assessment of our clinical programs and made the decision to add defactinib to almost all our studies.”

About RAMP 203

RAMP 203 is a Phase 1/2, multicenter, open label, dose evaluation/expansion study evaluating the efficacy and safety of avutometinib and sotorasib with or without defactinib in patients with KRAS G12C mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have not been previously treated with a KRAS G12C inhibitor as well as in patients who have been previously treated with a KRAS G12C inhibitor (NCT05074810). RAMP 203 is being conducted in collaboration with Amgen.

About the Avutometinib and Defactinib Combination

Avutometinib is an oral RAF/MEK clamp that potentially inhibits MEK1/2 kinase activities and induces inactive complexes of MEK with ARAF, BRAF, and CRAF potentially creating a more complete and durable anti-tumor response through maximal RAS/MAPK pathway inhibition. In contrast to currently available MEK-only inhibitors, avutometinib blocks both MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK. This unique mechanism allows avutometinib to block MEK signaling without the compensatory activation of MEK that appears to limit the efficacy of the MEK-only inhibitors.

Defactinib is an oral, selective inhibitor of focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and proline-rich tyrosine kinase-2 (Pyk2), the two members of the focal adhesion kinase family of non-receptor protein tyrosine kinases. FAK and Pyk2 integrate signals from integrin and growth factor receptors to regulate cell proliferation, survival, migration, and invasion. FAK activation has been shown to mediate resistance to multiple anti-cancer agents including RAF and MEK inhibitors.

Verastem Oncology is currently conducting clinical trials with avutometinib with and without defactinib in RAS/MAPK driven tumors as part of its Raf And Mek Program or RAMP. Verastem is currently enrolling patients and activating sites for RAMP 301 (GOG-3097;ENGOT-ov81/NCRI) (NCT06072781) an international Phase 3 confirmatory trial evaluating the combination of avutometinib and defactinib versus standard chemotherapy or hormonal therapy for the treatment of recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC).

Verastem completed its rolling New Drug Application (NDA) submission to the to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for the investigational combination of avutometinib and defactinib in adults with recurrent KRAS mutant LGSOC who received at least one prior systemic therapy, in October 2024. The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of patients with recurrent LGSOC after one or more prior lines of therapy, including platinum-based chemotherapy. Avutometinib alone or in combination with defactinib was also granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the treatment of LGSOC.

Verastem Oncology has established a clinical collaboration with Amgen to evaluate LUMAKRAS™ (sotorasib) in combination with avutometinib and defactinib in both treatment-naïve patients and in patients whose cancer progressed on a G12C inhibitor as part of the RAMP 203 trial (NCT05074810). Verastem has received Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the triplet combination in April 2024. RAMP 205 (NCT05669482), a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating avutometinib and defactinib with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in patients with front-line metastatic pancreatic cancer, is supported by the PanCAN Therapeutic Accelerator Award. FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to the avutometinib and defactinib combination for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

About Verastem Oncology

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) is a late-stage development biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. Our pipeline is focused on RAS/MAPK-driven cancers, specifically novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition and FAK inhibition. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

