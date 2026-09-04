Veradermics to Present at Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veradermics, Incorporated (NYSE: MANE), a dermatologist-founded, late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutics for pattern hair loss, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September:

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

Investor Meetings: Tuesday, September 8, 2026 in Boston, MA



Citi's 2026 Biopharma Back to School Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY



2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Thursday, September 10, 2026 at 3:20 p.m. ET in New York, NY

Live webcasts of the Citi and Cantor presentations will be available on the “Events” page of the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at ir.veradermics.com. A replay of each webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About VDPHL01

VDPHL01 (extended-release minoxidil tablet) is a proprietary investigational, oral non-hormonal drug in Phase 3 development for pattern hair loss in both women and men. VDPHL01 leverages extended-release technology to deliver a minoxidil product with the potential for improved efficacy and safety. The proprietary extended-release formulation utilizes a gel matrix designed to deliver long-lasting, steady release of minoxidil for sustained absorption. VDPHL01 has been shown to avoid the high peak concentrations of immediate-release oral minoxidil, while extending time above the minimum hair growth threshold to increase time for hair to grow. If approved, VDPHL01 would be the only FDA-approved oral non-hormonal treatment for pattern hair loss in both male and female patients. VDPHL01 is protected by a broad library of patents and patent applications related to the key innovations of VDPHL01. The earliest expiring patent term is 2043.

About Veradermics, Inc.

Veradermics is a dermatologist-founded, late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutics for pattern hair loss. Veradermics aims to develop a focused portfolio of aesthetic dermatology product candidates targeting high-prevalence dermatologic conditions, with potential selective development of medical dermatology product candidates. Its lead program, VDPHL01, is being developed as an oral, non-hormonal treatment for men and women with pattern hair loss, to reduce the barriers to wide adoption of chronic hair loss therapy and potentially transform pattern hair loss treatment. VDPHL01 is an oral, extended-release proprietary formulation of minoxidil, a proven hair growth agent, designed to maximize minoxidil’s impact on hair restoration while minimizing the risk of cardiac activity. For additional information, visit www.veradermics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media:

Catherine Collier Kyroulis

Media@veradermics.com

(917) 886-5586



Investors:

investors@veradermics.com