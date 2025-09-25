Veracyte Announces First Prospective Validation Data for Biomarker Predicting Hormone Therapy Benefit in Men with Recurrent Prostate Cancer Will Be Presented at ASTRO 2025

Findings are among nine Decipher-focused abstracts being presented at annual conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$VYCT #ASTRO25--Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading genomic diagnostics company, announced today that the first prospective validation data for a molecular signature to predict hormone therapy benefit in men with recurrent prostate cancer will be presented at ASTRO 2025, the annual meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology. The findings were derived using Veracyte’s Decipher GRID (Genomic Resource for Intelligent Discovery) research tool. The study is among nine Decipher-focused abstracts—including six selected for podium presentations—in prostate cancer that will be presented at the conference, being held September 27 to October 1 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

“We look forward to the presentation of important new data examining the role of adverse molecular features in predicting disease progression and treatment response for patients with prostate cancer,” said Elai Davicioni, Ph.D., Veracyte’s medical director for Urology. “Such insights will ultimately make prostate cancer care more precise, giving greater molecular dimension to the classification and treatment of the disease. We believe that our Decipher GRID research tool, combined with our extensive database of prostate tumor whole-transcriptome-derived genomic profiles—the largest of its kind in prostate cancer research—uniquely positions Veracyte to usher in the next generation of cancer diagnostics.”

The following Decipher-focused presentations examining the role of adverse molecular features in prostate cancer are among those being presented at ASTRO 2025:

Title: A Double-Blinded Placebo-Controlled Biomarker Stratified Randomized Trial of Apalutamide (APA) and Radiotherapy for Recurrent Prostate Cancer (NRG GU006, BALANCE trial) (LBA-04) Presenter: Daniel Spratt, M.D., University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, Case Western Reserve University Format: Podium Date/Time: Sunday, Sept. 28; 1:00-1:10 p.m. PDT Room: San Francisco Ballroom Title: Discordance of Adverse Molecular Features between the 22-Gene Genomic Classifier Score, Histologic Grade, and NCCN Risk Groups: Analysis of Over 200,000 Patients​ (Abstract #1116) Presenter: Michael Zelefsky, M.D., FASTRO, NYU Langone Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center Format: Podium Date/Time: Wednesday, Oct. 1, 8:15-8:20 a.m. PDT Room: 155/157

Information about all of the Decipher-related abstracts being presented at ASTRO 2025 can be found here. Meeting attendees can also visit Veracyte’s booth (#3001).

About Decipher GRID

The Decipher GRID database includes more than 200,000 whole-transcriptome profiles from patients with urologic cancers and is used by Veracyte and its partners to contribute to continued research and help advance understanding of prostate and other urologic cancers. GRID-derived information is available on a Research Use Only basis. More information about Decipher GRID can be found here.

About Decipher Prostate

The Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier is a 22-gene test, developed using RNA whole-transcriptome analysis and machine learning, that helps inform treatment decisions for patients across the full spectrum of prostate cancer. The test is performed on biopsy or surgically resected samples and conveys the aggressiveness of the cancer. For patients with localized or regional prostate cancer, the Decipher score indicates a patient's risk of metastasis, helping to determine treatment timing and intensity. For patients with metastatic prostate cancer, the Decipher score indicates the likelihood of cancer progression and survival benefit with treatment intensification. Armed with this information, physicians can better personalize their patients’ care. The Decipher Prostate test's performance and clinical utility has been demonstrated in over 90 studies involving more than 200,000 patients. It is the only gene expression test to achieve “Level I” evidence status and inclusion in the risk-stratification table in the most recent NCCN® Guidelines* for prostate cancer. More information about the Decipher Prostate test can be found here.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our Veracyte Diagnostics Platform delivers high-performing cancer tests that are fueled by broad genomic and clinical data, deep bioinformatic and AI capabilities, and a powerful evidence-generation engine, which ultimately drives durable reimbursement and guideline inclusion for our tests, along with new insights to support continued innovation and pipeline development. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

