Velocity Clinical Research Appoints UK Medical Director

DURHAM, N.C. , Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocity Clinical Research today announces the appointment of Dr. Ronnie Beboso as UK Medical Director, strengthening the organization’s medical leadership as it continues to scale its clinical operations across the UK and Europe.

Dr. Beboso brings 20 years of experience in clinical research, spanning early- through late-phase development, with extensive experience as a Principal Investigator and Chief Investigator across a broad range of therapeutic areas, having worked on over 70 studies.

In his new role, he will oversee all UK physicians, provide strategic medical leadership across the network, and support the evolution of Velocity’s medical model to meet the needs of a growing, pan-European organization.

Dr. Sarah Smiley, Velocity Chief Physician Officer, said: “As Velocity continues to establish and consolidate its European presence, it is essential that we maintain strong medical leadership alongside our commercial and operational capabilities. Ronnie brings credibility, depth, and a true medical perspective to the leadership team. His ability to mentor physicians, challenge us constructively, and help our investigators expand their therapeutic expertise will be critical to our long-term success. At our core, we are a medical organization and this role ensures that remains front and center.”

A UK-registered physician with a licence to practise and formal training in general surgery, Dr. Beboso has built a distinguished career in clinical research. He has held senior research physician roles at IQVIA and Chiltern where he worked on first-in-human and early-phase studies, and at Medinova and Accellacare Clinical Research (“Accellacare”), conducting Phase II-IV clinical trials.

Most recently, at Accellacare, he served as a Senior Clinical Research Physician, providing medical oversight across multiple sites, line managing doctors in some of the sites and acting as medical lead for dermatology, respiratory, and pain studies. Dr. Beboso has extensive experience in other therapeutic areas such as cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, women’s health, and metabolic disease.

Dr. Beboso said: “Clinical trials allow physicians to help patients today while advancing treatments that will benefit patients tomorrow. What drew me to Velocity is the opportunity to combine hands-on clinical work with broader medical leadership, supporting physicians, spending meaningful time with patients, and contributing to the development of new medicines that can genuinely change lives.”

At Velocity, Dr. Beboso will continue to act as Principal Investigator on selected studies, while also focusing on mentoring and developing the next generation of investigators across the UK. A core part of his remit will be supporting physician career progression, expanding therapeutic capabilities, and ensuring clinical excellence remains central as Velocity grows.

Rachael Buck, PH.D, Velocity UK Country Head, added: “Dr. Beboso’s appointment reflects Velocity’s commitment to balancing scale with quality, ensuring that patient care, physician development, and scientific rigor remain at the heart of its clinical research model.”

Velocity operates 17 integrated sites across Europe, conducting research in the U.K., Germany and Poland. Velocity has over 70 locations globally and access to more than 220 principal investigators and 1.5 million patients.

Velocity’s sites are fully integrated via a centralized infrastructure and common technology backbone, allowing for superior patient enrollment and consistent, high-quality data delivery. As a result, CROs and biopharma companies can benefit from faster and simplified access to patients in North America and Europe.

