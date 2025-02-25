VedaBio Appoints Rachel Jones as Chief Commercial Officer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VedaBio, a pioneering biotechnology company transforming molecular detection, today announced the appointment of Rachel Jones as Chief Commercial Officer. With over 25 years of experience in molecular diagnostics, Rachel brings a proven track record of successfully commercializing groundbreaking solutions in clinical diagnostics. Her appointment marks a pivotal step as VedaBio advances the development and commercialization of its revolutionary CRISPR-based molecular detection platform.





“We are delighted to welcome Rachel to the VedaBio team,” said Frédéric Sweeney, Ph.D., President and CEO of VedaBio. “Her deep expertise in infectious disease diagnostics and her strategic leadership in commercialization will be invaluable as we prepare to bring our CRISPR-based molecular detection platform to market.”

Rachel joins VedaBio following a distinguished career in molecular diagnostics, where she played a key role in launching and scaling novel technologies for infectious disease detection. Prior to joining VedaBio, she served as Chief Commercial Officer at Karius and BioFire Diagnostics (now bioMérieux), leading commercial organizations and driving market adoption. Notably, during her 15 years at BioFire Diagnostics, she was instrumental in the global commercial success of the BioFire franchise, pioneering the widespread adoption of syndromic testing for infectious disease diagnostics. At BioFire, Rachel not only led commercial teams but also oversaw Program Management, gaining invaluable experience across critical business segments.

“I am thrilled to join VedaBio at such an exciting time for the company and the field of molecular detection,” said Rachel Jones. “VedaBio’s CRISPR-based platform has the potential to redefine diagnostics, and I look forward to working with this talented team to accelerate its commercialization and impact on global healthcare.”

About VedaBio

VedaBio is at the forefront of molecular detection, harnessing cutting-edge CRISPR technology to deliver rapid, accurate, and accessible diagnostics. The company is dedicated to advancing the next generation of molecular diagnostics to improve healthcare outcomes worldwide.

For more information, visit vedabio.com.

Contacts



Media contact

Karen Sharma

CG Life

ksharma@cglife.com