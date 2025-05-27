VectorY Therapeutics Appoints Jessica Atkinson as Chief Business Officer

~ Veteran biotech executive to focus on long-term strategy and strategic partnerships to support VectorY’s growth and pipeline advancement ~

AMSTERDAM & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AAVVectors--VectorY Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing innovative vectorized antibody therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Jessica Atkinson as Chief Business Officer (CBO). In this newly created role, Atkinson will partner with the Chief Executive Officer and management team to develop long-term business and commercial strategies that support company growth, and will also drive strategic partnerships.

Atkinson brings over two decades of business development and commercialization experience across biopharmaceutical companies and innovative startups. She has held leadership roles at ImmuneID, Glympse Bio, and Foundation Medicine, where she spearheaded strategic partnerships and corporate strategy initiatives. She also held roles of increasing responsibility over seven years in the U.S. commercial organization of Merck & Co. Most recently, Atkinson served as a fractional CBO or strategic advisor to multiple early-stage biotech companies through her consulting firm, TwoStep Advisors.

“I’m delighted to welcome Jessica to VectorY,” said Jim Scibetta, chief executive officer of VectorY Therapeutics. “Her proven expertise in shaping strategy and driving successful transactions across all stages of drug development will be invaluable as we advance our pipeline and pursue new opportunities. Jessica’s collaborative approach and strategic vision make her an ideal addition to our leadership team.”

“VectorY’s pioneering approach to developing vectorized antibody therapeutics holds immense promise for patients with neurodegenerative diseases,” said Atkinson. “I look forward to working closely with the management and research teams to further develop our corporate strategy and to create transformative alliances and business collaborations that support the company’s mission and long-term success.”

Atkinson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Molecular Biology from the University of Texas, Austin. She has been an advocate for encouraging women to pursue careers in science and volunteers with Mass General Cancer Center’s Peer Mentoring program that offers patients and family members the opportunity to speak by telephone one-to-one with an experienced patient.

About VectorY

VectorY is on a mission to provide people with neurodegenerative diseases a longer, better life by creating transformative vectorized antibody treatments. Our platform combines the promise of precise therapeutic antibodies with one-time AAV-based delivery to the CNS. Unique in-house expertise in antibodies, AAV vectors, protein degradation, manufacturing and neuroscience drives the rapid development of much needed disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS and Huntington’s disease. For more information, see www.vectorytx.com.

VectorY Therapeutics B.V.

E-mail: info@vectorytx.com

Tel: +31 20 226 8020



Vigo Consulting (Media)

Melanie Toyne-Sewell / Rozi Morris

E-mail: VectorY@vigoconsulting.com

Tel: +44 207 390 0237 / +44 20 7390 0231