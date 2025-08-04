LOTTE BIOLOGICS Accelerates Global CDMO Expansion with Dual Manufacturing Bases in North America and Asia, and Next-Generation ADC Modalities

LOTTE BIOLOGICS (CEO James Park) is accelerating its growth as a global CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) company.

This year, the company has ramped up its CDMO business expansion with the completion of an ADC (Antibody-Drug Conjugate) facility expansion at its Syracuse Bio Campus in the U.S. and the signing of its first production contract.

LOTTE BIOLOGICS entered the global CDMO market in earnest in 2022 by acquiring Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMS) biologics manufacturing facility in Syracuse, New York. By aquiring the facility and integrating its workforce, LOTTE BIOLOGICS quickly secured world-class quality competitiveness and global-standard manufacturing capabilities.

Through aggressive investments, the company has fully transitioned into a competitive CDMO capable of producing both antibodies and ADCs by expanding its capabilities to include new modality ADC production facilities—now a key marketing point in global outreach.

[Figure 1.] Syracuse Bio Campus – Home to LOTTE BIOLOGICS’ ADC and monoclonal antibody (mAb) manufacturing facilities

■ Building Next-Generation ADC Manufacturing Capabilities

LOTTE BIOLOGICS has invested approximately USD 100 million into its Syracuse Bio Campus to establish advanced ADC production infrastructure, including conjugation suites with capacities of up to 1,000L. This has further solidified its position as a North American production hub for next-generation biologics.

The site features advanced safety design, cross-contamination prevention systems, high-efficiency production lines, and rigorous quality controls—enabling agile responses to the growing demand for next-gen biologics.

[Figure 2.] Inside LOTTE BIOLOGICS’ ADC facility – a dedicated conjugation suite

In addition to ADC infrastructure, the company is advancing its technology differentiation through its proprietary ADC platform, SoluFlex Link™. This technology improves linker-payload solubility and ADC hydrophilicity, ultimately enhancing drug stability and efficacy. It is also designed to flexibly support various indications. With this technological edge, LOTTE BIOLOGICS aims to meet custom ADC production needs and focus on securing integrated competitiveness across facilities and technologies.

In April, LOTTE BIOLOGICS signed a production agreement with an Asia-based biotech company for an ADC clinical candidate, officially launching its efforts to expand ADC CDMO partnerships. With a focus on speed and efficiency, the company delivers end-to-end solutions covering clinical development through commercial manufacturing.

[Figure 3.] Shin Yoo-Yeol (third from left), Head of Global Strategy at LOTTE BIOLOGICS, and James Park (center), CEO of LOTTE BIOLOGICS, participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new ADC manufacturing facility at the company’s Syracuse campus in New York, March 14.

■ Synergy Between North American Global Hub and Asian Large-Scale Production Base

LOTTE BIOLOGICS is currently constructing a large-scale commercial bio campus in Songdo, Korea, with the first plant scheduled to begin operations in 2027. While the Syracuse campus serves as a One-Stop CDMO Hub from Antibody to ADC in North America, the Songdo site will function as a Large-scale Production Base, complementing the overall manufacturing network.

[Figure 4.] Songdo Plant 1 – LOTTE BIOLOGICS’ upcoming large-scale commercial manufacturing facility in South Korea

To enhance its CDMO capabilities, LOTTE BIOLOGICS is pursuing strategic collaborations with leading domestic and global biotech companies across various domains, including ADC platform development, cell line development, and contract development (CDO). The company aims to create integrated, reliable services by combining mutual strengths through co-prosperity.

Based on this strategy, the company has steadily built its track record by securing contract manufacturing deals with global pharma companies based in the U.S., publicly listed biotechs, and European firms. LOTTE BIOLOGICS continues to increase brand awareness and engage with potential clients through consistent participation in major global events such as BIO International Convention, JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, CPhI Worldwide, and World ADC Summit.

■ Expanding Sales and Earning Trust from Global Clients

A company representative stated, “As the operational timeline for the Songdo Bio Campus becomes clearer, discussions with multiple companies for new contracts are also becoming more concrete. We’re seeing increased site visits from potential clients at both the Syracuse and Songdo sites.”

They added, “The quality competitiveness and global production track record of the Syracuse facility are core assets of the company, and these capabilities are playing a key role in securing new contracts.”

