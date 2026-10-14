Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. Appoints Russell Starr as President

Capital markets executive and long-time Company stakeholder joins senior leadership to help drive Vector's next phase of growth

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PAIN) (the "Company") today announced the appointment of Russell Starr as President of the Company, effective October 5, 2026. Bill Jackson will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer. In connection with his appointment, Mr. Starr has, subject to the receipt of all required approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange, elected to take his full salary in common shares of the Company, and any incentive securities granted to him will be performance-based.

In connection with his appointment, Mr. Starr was granted 1,500,000 options having a term of five years and having an exercise price of 1.65. These will vest upon the company's stock price reaching CAD $3.50, $4.50 and $5.50 or the USD equivalents over a 10-day vwap for each price target.

Mr. Starr is a seasoned entrepreneur, financier, and capital markets executive with a track record of advancing public companies through complex financings, strategic transactions, and periods of significant growth, and has helped raise over $2 billion for public equities. He has held senior executive roles across multiple public companies, including leading capital markets strategy for a Canadian public company through listings to senior US Stock Exchanges, and brings broad experience in capital formation, corporate development, and building long-term shareholder value. Mr. Starr has been closely involved with Vector and its mission to advance pharma-grade peptides, non-opioid solutions to longevity and well-being, along with novel and patented delivery systems for peptides and medical treatments. Russell's appointment formalizes a role he has already been playing in supporting the Company's growth.

"Russell's judgment and experience building public companies make him exactly the right partner as we enter this next phase," said Tommy Thompson, Chairman of Vector Science & Therapeutics. "His investment in the Company to date speaks for itself, and formalizing his role reflects the confidence the Board has in his leadership."

"Russell has been a driving force behind many of the initiatives that have gotten Vector to where it is today," said Bill Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Vector Science & Therapeutics. "I'm looking forward to continuing to build alongside him as President as we scale our operations."

"I've been deeply invested in Vector's mission since day one, and I'm honored to take on this role at such a pivotal moment for the Company," said Russell Starr, President of Vector Science & Therapeutics. "I look forward to working alongside Bill and the rest of the team to help Vector scale now that it is producing pharma-grade peptides."

About Vector Science & Therapeutics Corp.

Vector Science and Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PAIN) is a medical technology company advancing drug delivery technology and pharma-grade peptide manufacturing for the sports medicine, regenerative medicine, and pain management markets. Vector's peptides are pharma-grade, not research-grade: they are manufactured under cGMP, FDA, and ISO-compliant conditions, Rx-labeled, and sold directly to physicians for physician use, rather than distributed through the research-only channels associated with research-grade material. The Company's product and intellectual property portfolio is focused on advanced transdermal delivery, precision catheter systems, localized pain management, pancreatic oncology, and smart wound care. Vector is headquartered in Mequon, Wisconsin. For more information, visit https://vectorscience.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding Mr. Starr's role and expected contributions as President and the Company's growth strategy and future plans. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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SOURCE Vector Sciences & Therapeutics