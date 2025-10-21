SUBSCRIBE
Vaxart to Present Research on Second-Generation Norovirus Oral Pill Vaccine Candidate at IDWeek 2025

October 21, 2025 | 
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (OTCQX: VXRT) (“Vaxart”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant pill vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform, today announced that it will present research featuring its second-generation norovirus oral pill vaccine candidate at IDWeek 2025 taking place October 19-22, 2025, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

IDWeek Oral Abstract Presentation: 
Presentation Title: An Open-Label Phase 1 Clinical Trial Demonstrating Improved Immune Responses to Norovirus Strains GI.1 and GII.4 from a Next Generation Oral Bivalent Vaccine Candidate
Session Title: Late Breaking Trial Results For Viral and Bacterial Infections
Presenter: Nicholas J. Bennett MBBChir, PhD, Vaxart Medical Director
Session Date and Time: Monday, October 20, 2025, 1:45 PM - 3:00 PM ET
Location: B401-B402

About Vaxart 
Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contact

Vaxart Media and Investor Relations        
Matt Steinberg
FINN Partners
IR@vaxart.com
(646) 871-8481

