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Vaxart to Participate in BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2026

July 21, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (OTCQX: VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference taking place virtually July 28, 2026.

BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2026
Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Location: Virtual

Institutional Investors interested in meeting with Vaxart management should contact their BTIG representative.

About Vaxart
Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the Company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus, and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contact
Vaxart Media and Investor Relations:
FINN Partners
IR@vaxart.com


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