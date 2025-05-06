Vasomune Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at the American Thoracic Society International Conference

Late-Breaking scientific poster at the American Thoracic Society Advances in Pulmonary Vascular Disease sessions will present AV-001 activity in SARS-CoV-2 Infection/COVID-19

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ARDS--Vasomune Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of AV-001 for the treatment of diseases associated with vascular dysfunction, today announced that the Company will present a Late-Breaking scientific poster at the upcoming 2025 American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference taking place May 16-21, 2025, at the Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA.

Vasomune’s lead drug candidate AV-001 is a first-in-class fully synthetic PEGylated peptide targeting the Tie2 receptor. Activation of the Tie2 receptor plays a critical role in vascular stability, barrier integrity and endothelial quiescence, and has shown potential to benefit the prevention and treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Vasomune and co-development partner AnGes Inc., continue to advance AV001-004, the CDMRP-supported Phase 2a study of AV-001 in patients with bacterial and viral pneumonia.

Clinical and Scientific Sessions

Date: May 21, 2025

Presentation Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM PT

Location: Room 3009/3011 (West Building, Level 3), Moscone Center

Room 3009/3011 (West Building, Level 3), Moscone Center Session (D106): Late-Breaking Advances in Pulmonary Vascular Disease: Basic Science, Translational, and Clinical Advancements

Late-Breaking Advances in Pulmonary Vascular Disease: Basic Science, Translational, and Clinical Advancements Poster: 907 - Synthetic Tie2 Agonist AV-001 Protects Against Endothelial Cell Permeability Induced by SARS-CoV-2 Infection/COVID-19

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed by visiting https://vasomune.com/ after the conclusion of the ATS Conference.

About AV-001

Originally discovered and designed at Sunnybrook Research Institute at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, AV-001 is being developed by Vasomune Therapeutics, Inc., under a co-development agreement with AnGes, Inc. [TYO: 4563]. AV-001 is a novel investigational medicine that targets the Tie2 receptor, a transmembrane protein most highly expressed on the surface of endothelial cells in the vasculature. AV-001 activates the nonredundant Tie2-Angiopoietin signaling axis, and through stimulation of multiple downstream pathways normalizes the vasculature by enhancing endothelial cell stability, restoring normal barrier defense, and blocking vascular leak. Vascular dysfunction contributes to the underlying disease pathophysiology in patients with bacterial and viral acute respiratory distress syndrome, sepsis, hemorrhagic shock and several other disease syndromes. Importantly, in multiple pre-clinical studies AV-001 tightened endothelial cell-cell junctions and promoted endothelial cell survival, which reduced pulmonary edema, and improved lung function compared to untreated controls translating into significantly improved survival.

About Vasomune Therapeutics, Inc.

Vasomune Therapeutics, Inc. is a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the next generation of medicines to harness the body’s ability to defend against illness. Founded in 2014, Vasomune has focused on vascular normalization strategies, and has progressed the lead candidate AV-001 from bench to bedside. Vascular dysfunction is associated with the pathology of several disease states, including bacterial and viral acute respiratory distress syndrome, sepsis, hemorrhagic shock, acute kidney injury, stroke, and vascular dementia. Vasomune’s corporate headquarters and laboratories are in Toronto, Canada, with US offices in Raleigh, NC. For more information about the company, please visit www.vasomune.com.

About AnGes, Inc.

AnGes, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company founded in December 1999, focuses on the development of gene-based medicines. The company's flagship development product and genetic drug, HGF gene therapy products, received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA in 2024. AnGes is currently working on the development of a Tie2 tyrosine kinase receptor agonist (AV-001) for COVID-19, viral and bacterial-associated pneumonia and an NF-κB decoy oligonucleotide for chronic discogenic lumbar back pain. Furthermore, AnGes acquired EmendoBio in December 2020 to expand its capabilities in genome-editing technologies. For more information, visit https://www.anges.co.jp/en/.

