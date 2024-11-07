Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues for Q3 2024 were $47.7 million , an increase of 23% compared to Q3 2023

Financial Guidance revised for Full Year 2024, raising the midpoint of revenue and cash ranges

Fanapt ® launch in bipolar I disorder; new patient starts increased by over 90% in Q3 2024 as compared to Q3 2023

Fanapt ® long acting injectable program expected to be initiated in Q4 2024

Milsaperidone NDA for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder expected to be submitted in early 2025; initiation of major depressive disorder program expected in Q4 2024

PONVORY ® commercial launch for multiple sclerosis initiated in Q3 2024

PONVORY ® IND applications for psoriasis and ulcerative colitis expected to be submitted in Q4 2024

Tradipitant NDA for motion sickness expected to be submitted in Q4 2024

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“We are very pleased with the lead indicators of the initial market response to our commercial launch of Fanapt in bipolar I disorder, a testament to the strong clinical evidence and the strength of our commercial strategy, and we look forward to continuous growth in the coming quarters. In parallel, we have launched Ponvory for multiple sclerosis and we are looking forward to increased prescriber and patient awareness in the near future. We expect Fanapt, milsaperidone and Fanapt LAI to form a diverse and expanding psychiatry franchise for years to come,” said Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D., Vanda’s President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. “On the research and development front, we are focused on completing in the coming months our New Drug Applications for tradipitant in motion sickness and for milsaperidone in schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. IND filings are expected to be completed for Ponvory in ulcerative colitis and psoriasis later this quarter. We are committed to growing our revenue from our existing products and continuing to diversify our sources of revenue through indication expansion and new product development.”

Financial Highlights

Third Quarter of 2024

Total net product sales from Fanapt ® , HETLIOZ ® and PONVORY ® were $47.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, a 23% increase compared to $38.8 million in the third quarter of 2023.

, HETLIOZ and PONVORY were in the third quarter of 2024, a 23% increase compared to in the third quarter of 2023. Fanapt ® net product sales were $23.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, a 12% increase compared to $21.3 million in the third quarter of 2023.

net product sales were in the third quarter of 2024, a 12% increase compared to in the third quarter of 2023. HETLIOZ ® net product sales were $17.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, a 2% increase compared to $17.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.

net product sales were in the third quarter of 2024, a 2% increase compared to in the third quarter of 2023. PONVORY ® net product sales were $5.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 32% compared to $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. The acquisition of PONVORY ® from Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Janssen), a Johnson & Johnson Company, was completed on December 7, 2023 .

. Net loss was $5.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.

in the third quarter of 2024 compared to net income of in the third quarter of 2023. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (Cash) was $376.3 million as of September 30, 2024 , representing a decrease to Cash of $11.4 million compared to June 30, 2024 . The Cash balance of $376.3 million as of September 30, 2024 does not include a payment from Janssen for $8.1 million primarily related to second quarter 2024 PONVORY® revenue receivables, which was received in the fourth quarter of 2024.

First Nine Months of 2024

Total net product sales from Fanapt ® , HETLIOZ ® and PONVORY ® were $145.6 million in the first nine months of 2024, a 1% decrease compared to $147.4 million in the first nine months of 2023.

, HETLIOZ and PONVORY were in the first nine months of 2024, a 1% decrease compared to in the first nine months of 2023. Fanapt ® net product sales were $67.6 million in the first nine months of 2024, a 1% decrease compared to $68.3 million in the first nine months of 2023.

net product sales were in the first nine months of 2024, a 1% decrease compared to in the first nine months of 2023. HETLIOZ ® net product sales were $56.6 million in the first nine months of 2024, a 28% decrease compared to $79.1 million in the first nine months of 2023. The decrease relative to the first nine months of 2023 was the result of continued generic competition in the U.S.

net product sales were in the first nine months of 2024, a 28% decrease compared to in the first nine months of 2023. The decrease relative to the first nine months of 2023 was the result of continued generic competition in the U.S. PONVORY ® net product sales were $21.3 million in the first nine months of 2024. The acquisition of PONVORY ® from Janssen was completed on December 7, 2023 .

net product sales were in the first nine months of 2024. The acquisition of PONVORY from Janssen was completed on . Net loss was $14.0 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to net income of $4.9 million in the first nine months of 2023.

in the first nine months of 2024, compared to net income of in the first nine months of 2023. Cash was $376.3 million as of September 30, 2024 , representing a decrease to Cash of $12.0 million compared to December 31, 2023 . The Cash balance of $376.3 million as of September 30, 2024 does not include a payment from Janssen for $8.1 million primarily related to second quarter 2024 PONVORY® revenue receivables, which was received in the fourth quarter of 2024 .

Key Operational Highlights

Psychiatry Portfolio

Fanapt ® (iloperidone): Vanda initiated the commercial launch of Fanapt ® for the acute treatment of bipolar I disorder in adults in the third quarter of 2024, which included the expansion of its existing sales force and the introduction of prescriber awareness and comprehensive marketing programs. Several lead indicators suggest a strong initial market response including new patient starts as reflected by new to brand prescriptions (NBRx), 1 increasing by over 90% in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the third quarter of 2023 .

. Milsaperidone: Vanda expects to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for milsaperidone (also known as VHX-896 and P-88), the active metabolite of Fanapt ® , for the treatments of schizophrenia and acute bipolar I disorder to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in early 2025. Vanda expects to initiate a Phase III program for milsaperidone for major depressive disorder (MDD) by the end of 2024.

, for the treatments of schizophrenia and acute bipolar I disorder to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in early 2025. Vanda expects to initiate a Phase III program for milsaperidone for major depressive disorder (MDD) by the end of 2024. Iloperidone long acting injectable (LAI): Vanda expects to initiate a Phase III program for the LAI formulation of Fanapt® in the fourth quarter of 2024.

HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon)

Vanda has initiated a HETLIOZ LQ ® program in pediatric insomnia. Although the prevalence of insomnia in children is difficult to determine, it is estimated that 20-40% of children experience significant sleep problems. 2,3 There are currently no approved treatments for pediatric insomnia.

program in pediatric insomnia. Although the prevalence of insomnia in children is difficult to determine, it is estimated that 20-40% of children experience significant sleep problems. There are currently no approved treatments for pediatric insomnia. Vanda continues to pursue FDA approval for HETLIOZ ® for the treatments of jet lag disorder and insomnia. Vanda is challenging the FDA’s rejection of Vanda’s supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the treatment of jet lag disorder in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Vanda has accepted the opportunity for a hearing with the FDA on the approvability of the insomnia sNDA.

for the treatments of jet lag disorder and insomnia. Vanda is challenging the FDA’s rejection of Vanda’s supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the treatment of jet lag disorder in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Vanda has accepted the opportunity for a hearing with the FDA on the approvability of the insomnia sNDA. Vanda’s litigation asserting HETLIOZ ® Patent No. 11,285,129 against generic manufacturers is currently pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware . A jury trial has been scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

Patent No. 11,285,129 against generic manufacturers is currently pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of . A jury trial has been scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. European Medicines Agency action on Vanda’s Marketing Authorization Application for HETLIOZ® and HETLIOZ LQ® for Smith-Magenis Syndrome is expected in the first quarter of 2025 .

PONVORY® (ponesimod)

Vanda initiated the commercial launch of PONVORY ® for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in the third quarter of 2024, which included the deployment of a specialty sales force.

for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in the third quarter of 2024, which included the deployment of a specialty sales force. Vanda expects Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for PONVORY® in the treatments of psoriasis and ulcerative colitis to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Tradipitant

Gastroparesis NDA: In September 2024 , the FDA declined to approve Vanda’s NDA for tradipitant for the treatment of symptoms of gastroparesis. Vanda plans to continue to pursue the marketing authorization for tradipitant and support the expanded access program that is currently serving several dozen patients with gastroparesis.

, the FDA declined to approve Vanda’s NDA for tradipitant for the treatment of symptoms of gastroparesis. Vanda plans to continue to pursue the marketing authorization for tradipitant and support the expanded access program that is currently serving several dozen patients with gastroparesis. Motion Sickness NDA: Vanda expects to submit an NDA for tradipitant for the treatment of motion sickness to the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2024. The NDA for the treatment of motion sickness is expected to include the positive results of three placebo controlled clinical studies where tradipitant was effective in preventing vomiting associated with motion.

Vanda plans to initiate a clinical trial to study tradipitant in the prevention of vomiting induced by a GLP-1 analog (semaglutide) in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Early-Stage Programs

Vanda plans to proceed with studies of VSJ-110, a CFTR activator, for the treatment of dry eye disorder. An ongoing proof of concept study indicates an effect in improving the signs (fluorescein corneal staining) of dry eye disease.

VPO-227, a CFTR inhibitor for the treatment of cholera, has received approval to proceed in a Phase I study in Bangladesh , a country where the treatment of cholera remains a significant and unmet need. Vanda plans to initiate this study by the end of 2024.

, a country where the treatment of cholera remains a significant and unmet need. Vanda plans to initiate this study by the end of 2024. The Phase I clinical study for VCA-894A for the treatment of a patient with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, axonal, type 2S (CMT2S), an inherited peripheral neuropathy for which there is no available treatment, expects to enroll the patient by the end of 2024.

The Phase I clinical study for VTR-297 for the treatment of onychomycosis, a fungal infection of the nail, was initiated in April 2024 . The study is fully enrolled, and results are expected by the end of 2024.

. The study is fully enrolled, and results are expected by the end of 2024. VQW-765, an alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist, is currently in clinical development for the treatment of acute performance anxiety in social situations.

GAAP Financial Results

Net loss was $5.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. Diluted net loss per share was $0.09 in the third quarter of 2024 compared to diluted net income per share of $0.00 in the third quarter of 2023.

Net loss was $14.0 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to net income of $4.9 million in the first nine months of 2023. Diluted net loss per share was $0.24 in the first nine months of 2024 compared to diluted net income per share of $0.09 in the first nine months of 2023.

2024 Financial Guidance

Vanda is updating its 2024 financial guidance and expects to achieve the following financial objectives in 2024:

Full Year 2024 Financial Objectives Prior Full Year 2024 Guidance Revised Full Year 2024 Guidance Total revenues $180 to $210 million $190 to $210 million Year-end 2024 Cash $360 to $390 million $370 to $390 million

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on X @vandapharma.

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 2024 September 30 2023 September 30 2024 September 30 2023 Revenues: Fanapt® net product sales $ 23,919 $ 21,315 $ 67,648 $ 68,274 HETLIOZ® net product sales 17,870 17,500 56,631 79,095 PONVORY® net product sales 5,862 — 21,308 — Total revenues 47,651 38,815 145,587 147,369 Operating expenses: Cost of goods sold excluding amortization 2,551 3,063 8,724 11,336 Research and development 16,776 16,600 54,591 52,484 Selling, general and administrative 37,573 24,767 107,132 89,270 Intangible asset amortization 1,751 380 5,521 1,137 Total operating expenses 58,651 44,810 175,968 154,227 Loss from operations (11,000) (5,995) (30,381) (6,858) Other income 4,756 5,875 13,957 14,858 Income (loss) before income taxes (6,244) (120) (16,424) 8,000 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (920) (257) (2,436) 3,091 Net income (loss) $ (5,324) $ 137 $ (13,988) $ 4,909 Net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.09) $ 0.00 $ (0.24) $ 0.09 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.09) $ 0.00 $ (0.24) $ 0.09 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 58,261,961 57,519,031 58,095,566 57,329,969 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 58,261,961 57,595,344 58,095,566 57,512,225

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30 2024 December 31 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 100,497 $ 135,821 Marketable securities 275,764 252,443 Accounts receivable, net 42,753 34,155 Inventory 1,614 1,357 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,759 9,170 Total current assets 432,387 432,946 Property and equipment, net 2,178 2,037 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,016 7,103 Intangible assets, net 115,848 121,369 Deferred tax assets 79,363 75,000 Non-current inventory and other 9,323 9,985 Total assets $ 645,115 $ 648,440 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 39,304 $ 38,460 Product revenue allowances 49,786 49,237 Total current liabilities 89,090 87,697 Operating lease non-current liabilities 5,486 7,006 Other non-current liabilities 9,316 8,827 Total liabilities 103,892 103,530 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 58 58 Additional paid-in capital 709,843 700,274 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 702 (30) Accumulated deficit (169,380) (155,392) Total stockholders’ equity 541,223 544,910 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 645,115 $ 648,440

