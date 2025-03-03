Valneva to Present at Upcoming TD Cowen and Van Lanschot Kempen Healthcare Investor Conferences

Saint-Herblain (France), March 3, 2025 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA) a specialty vaccine company, today announced that its senior management will participate at upcoming investor conferences in the United States and Europe. CEO Thomas Lingelbach and CFO Peter Bühler will present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference, taking place March 3 - 5, 2025, in Boston, MA. Mr. Lingelbach and Mr. Peter Bühler will also meet with institutional investors during the Van Lanschot Kempen Life Sciences Conference, held April 2 - 3, 2025, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

Management will discuss Valneva’s pipeline of potential first-in-class vaccine candidates, including its lead Lyme disease vaccine, VLA15, and its Shigella and Zika programs alongside the Company’s portfolio of marketed vaccines, which are expected to generate €170-180 million in revenue in 2025.

The TD Cowen presentation will be webcast live and available as a replay in the “investor” section of the Valneva website at www.valneva.com.

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

Date/Time: March 4, 1:10pm ET

Format: Presentation and investor meetings

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen177/vla/1855281

Van Lanschot Kempen Life Sciences Conference

Date/Time: April 3

Format: Investor meetings

Location: Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Attending institutional investors who would like to meet with Valneva management are asked to submit a request to their representative at the respective bank.

About Valneva SE

We are a specialty vaccine company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases addressing unmet medical needs. We take a highly specialized and targeted approach, applying our deep expertise across multiple vaccine modalities, focused on providing either first-, best- or only-in-class vaccine solutions.

We have a strong track record, having advanced multiple vaccines from early R&D to approvals, and currently market three proprietary travel vaccines, including the world’s first chikungunya vaccine, as well as certain third-party vaccines.

Revenues from our growing commercial business help fuel the continued advancement of our vaccine pipeline. This includes the only Lyme disease vaccine candidate in advanced clinical development, which is partnered with Pfizer, the world’s most clinically advanced tetralent Shigella vaccine candidate, as well as vaccine candidates against the Zika virus and other global public health threats. More information is available at www.valneva.com.

Investor & Media Contacts

Laetitia Bachelot-Fontaine

VP Global Communications & European Investor Relations

M +33 (0)6 4516 7099

laetitia.bachelot-fontaine@valneva.com Joshua Drumm, Ph.D.

VP Global Investor Relations

M +001 917 815 4520

joshua.drumm@valneva.com

