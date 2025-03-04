Valencia Technologies Appoints Richard W. Klauer as Vice President of Sales

Company Plans Significant Expansion of Commercial Organization

VALENCIA, Calif., March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valencia Technologies, a neuromodulation company focused on minimally invasive treatment of urgency urinary incontinence, announced the appointment of Richard W. Klauer as Vice President Sales. Mr. Klauer will leverage his deep experience in urology and commercial leadership to fuel growth of the company’s flagship product, the eCoin® system.

Rich Klauer brings over two decades of experience in medical device sales for urological conditions. He has a proven track record of success across every sub-specialty within urology, including women’s and men’s health. Rich has built and led Sales teams in multiple companies with innovative technologies that revolutionized patient care. He has played a pivotal role in expanding early-stage organizations, leveraging his expertise to navigate complex markets and build strategic partnerships.

At Valencia Technologies, Rich will focus on accelerating commercial adoption of the eCoin system for the treatment of symptoms of urgency urinary incontinence. “I am excited to continue my career in the urology space with such an innovative company as Valencia,” said Mr. Klauer. “We look forward to expanding access to eCoin for the many physicians and patients across the country who seek another treatment option.”

The eCoin device is a coin-sized neurostimulator which is implanted under the skin near the ankle during a minimally invasive, outpatient procedure utilizing local anesthetic. The eCoin device automatically delivers periodic stimulation to the tibial nerve twice weekly. In its pivotal clinical study, the eCoin system reduced episodes of urgency urinary incontinence (UUI) by at least 50% in 75% of patients at one year.† Unlike many other stimulation devices, eCoin streamlines the post-implant experience. Most patients need just one post-implant programming session, with no need for weekly recharging or patient programmers.

About Valencia Technologies

Valencia, California

Valencia Technologies () is a privately funded medical device company headquartered in. It manufactures and markets the eCoin system, the first and only FDA-approved, subcutaneous implantable tibial nerve stimulator for UUI. The Company’s vision is that most eCoin implant procedures will eventually be performed in physicians’ clinics. Valencia Technologies received FDA approval for the eCoin system in 2022.

†Results based on the per protocol study population https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cdrh_docs/pdf20/P200036B.pdf

Media Contact:

Tom Patzelt

VP Marketing, Valencia Technologies

612-802-7299

tpatzelt@valenciatechnologies.com

