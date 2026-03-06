Valcare Medical Appoints Two New Members to Board of Directors

WILMINGTON, Del., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valcare Medical, Inc., a pioneer in transcatheter mitral valve repair solutions, today announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: Jeffrey B. Jump and Jacques Séguin, MD, PhD. These renowned experts in the structural heart and medical device industry will strengthen the Board's expertise and provide strategic guidance as the company advances enrollment in its AMEND™ TS Early Feasibility Study (EFS) and prepares for subsequent clinical trials.

The AMEND™ Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVr) Annuloplasty System delivers a closed, D-shaped, semi-rigid annuloplasty ring via a percutaneous approach. Designed to replicate the anatomical remodeling and proven outcomes of traditional surgical annuloplasty, the gold standard in open-heart mitral valve repair, the AMEND System uniquely preserves options for future interventions if needed, distinguishing it from other transcatheter technologies.

"We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional industry leaders to our Board," said Steve Sandweg, CEO of Valcare Medical. "Their deep expertise in structural heart innovation, clinical development, and commercialization will be invaluable as we progress our clinical programs and drive toward transforming treatment for patients suffering from severe mitral regurgitation."

Valcare Medical Board of Directors

Jeffrey B. Jump, a veteran medical device executive with over 45 years of international experience and 20 years at the board level. He most recently founded and served as Chairman and CEO of MedAlliance, sold to Cordis for $1.2 billion. He previously led publicly listed Biosensors International as CEO for 13 years, growing it from startup to the world's fourth-largest cardiac drug-eluting stent supplier, while also serving as President and Board Director.

Jump currently chairs Casper Medical, TexRay, and Transluminal/Circlage, and serves on the boards of Valcare Medical and Compahya SA.

Jacques Séguin MD, PhD, Professor of Cardiac Surgery at Paris University, was responsible for developing the self-expandable TAVR procedure "CoreValve", a company he founded and headed which was subsequently acquired by Medtronic in 2009. After that, he was founder at ReCor Medical, a renal denervation company acquired by the Japanese company Otsuka in 2018. Jacques is currently founder, investor and board member of many innovative medtech companies.

Chris Richardson, has over 30 years of experience in the medical device industry, and an extensive record of successfully leading medtech startups from clinical study phase through regulatory approval, commercial launch, and acquisition.

Prior to joining the Valcare Medical Board, Richardson served as President and CEO of Keystone Heart which was acquired by Venus Medtech in 2018. He also served as International President and Chief Commercial Officer of Direct Flow Medical, a transcatheter aortic valve company, and General Manager of Evalve (MitraClip), which was acquired by Abbott Vascular in 2009.

Alessandro Piga, Co-Founder and Managing Director of TechWald Holding S.p.A., serves as Executive Chairman of the Board. At TechWald, Alessandro focuses on investments in high-potential early-stage MedTech companies. With more than 40 years extensive leadership experience across Fortune 500 medical device firms - such as Johnson & Johnson, St. Jude Medical, and W. L. Gore - including roles as CEO, General Manager, and Country Manager, he brings proven board and executive insight to Valcare Medical.

Steve Sandweg, CEO of Valcare Medical, contributes over 30 years of sales leadership and commercial experience in cardiovascular and structural heart technologies. His career includes progressively senior roles at Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Direct Flow Medical, Keystone Heart, and EBR Systems, where he most recently served as General Manager and Chief Commercial Officer, respectively.

About the AMEND TS Early Feasibility Study

The AMEND TS EFS (NCT06951672) is a prospective, single-arm study assessing the safety and performance of the AMEND Transseptal System in patients with symptomatic moderate-to-severe (3+) or severe (4+) functional mitral regurgitation who are suitable for transcatheter annuloplasty. The study plans to enroll fifteen patients across seven U.S. investigational sites.

About Valcare Medical

Valcare Medical, Inc. is dedicated to revolutionizing mitral regurgitation treatment by delivering transcatheter solutions that match the efficacy and durability of surgical annuloplasty while eliminating the risks of open-heart surgery. The company's flagship investigational AMEND™ Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Annuloplasty System is designed to restore normal mitral valve geometry and function via a percutaneous approach. Valcare Medical is a privately held company headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

For more information, visit www.valcaremedical.com

CAUTION: The Valcare AMEND System is an investigational device. Limited by Federal (U.S.) law to investigational use only. Not available for sale.

For further information, please contact info@valcaremedical.com

