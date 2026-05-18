Valar Labs Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for Vesta Bladder Risk Stratify Dx

Designation recognizes the product’s potential to address a critical unmet need in bladder cancer prognosis

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valar Labs, an AI precision oncology company developing diagnostics that predict cancer treatment response from routine pathology slides, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Device Designation to Vesta Bladder Risk Stratify Dx. With this designation, Vesta Bladder Risk Stratify Dx becomes the first AI-powered digital pathology prognostic test in bladder cancer to receive FDA Breakthrough status, marking a significant milestone for the field of computational pathology and for patients with bladder cancer.

Addressing a Critical Unmet Need in Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer is one of the most common malignancies worldwide, with the majority of patients diagnosed at the non-muscle-invasive stage. While these tumors are often treatable, they are also notoriously heterogeneous in their clinical behavior. Some patients experience indolent disease that may never progress, while others face aggressive recurrence, progression to muscle-invasive disease, and the prospect of radical cystectomy. Today, urologists and oncologists rely primarily on clinical and pathologic features—such as grade, stage, and tumor size—to estimate risk. These tools are valuable but imperfect, leaving substantial uncertainty in treatment planning.

“Vesta Bladder has been a breakthrough in biomarker driven oncology by serving a population of patients that previously had limited access to precision medicine,” said Anirudh Joshi, co-founder and CEO of Valar Labs.

The FDA’s Breakthrough Device Program is designed to expedite the development and review of medical devices that provide more effective diagnosis or treatment of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating conditions and that address unmet medical needs. Devices granted Breakthrough status benefit from prioritized FDA interaction and review, which may expedite the path to FDA clearance and patient access.

Vesta Bladder Risk Stratify Dx applies Valar Labs’ proprietary AI foundation models to standard hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) stained pathology slides—the slides produced as part of routine clinical care—to prognosticate and generate a risk assessment for patients.

"For decades, urologists have managed bladder cancer with prognostic tools that leave too many patients in the gray zone — Vesta Bladder Risk Stratify Dx gives clinicians the resolution they need to match treatment intensity to each patient's true biological risk,” said Trevor Royce, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Valar Labs.

A Portfolio of AI Tests Available Today

Valar Labs underlying technology also powers a portfolio of AI-powered lab developed tests spanning bladder, prostate, and pancreatic cancer, all orderable today from the company’s CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory. The Vesta platform is designed to support clinicians at key decision points across the cancer care continuum—from initial risk assessment through treatment selection—by extracting predictive signals from pathology images that are not visible to the human eye.

About Valar Labs

Valar Labs is a precision oncology company using artificial intelligence to reduce the uncertainty in cancer treatment. By analyzing standard pathology slides, Valar’s AI biomarkers predict response to therapy, enabling more personalized and effective treatment decisions. The company’s Vesta and Vitara portfolios are available today through its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory, supporting physicians and patients across bladder, prostate, and pancreatic cancer. For more information, visit valarlabs.com.

Media Contact

Valar Labs

media@valarlabs.com