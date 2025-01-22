USANA Appoints New Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Kathryn Armstrong brings 17 years of scientific expertise to the company

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc., a global leader in cellular nutrition, is proud to announce that Dr. Kathryn Armstrong, Ph.D., will be assuming the role of chief scientific officer at the company. Kathryn has served as USANA’s executive vice president of research and development since July of 2024. Kathryn’s predecessor, Dr. Rob Sinnott, announced his retirement at the end of 2024, but will continue to assist in the company’s pursuit for scientific excellence as its senior scientific fellow.

Kathryn joins USANA with 17 years of experience working for some of the most recognizable corporations in the world. She graduated from Loyola University Chicago with a B.S. in Chemistry and earned her Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Notre Dame.

She began her professional career in 2007 at Whirlpool as a senior engineer with the Advanced Chemical Process Team and worked her way to lead engineer with the Technology and Chemical Process Group. Kathryn then joined BISSELL Homecare, Inc. in 2010 as their associate director of product attributes. Most recently, Kathryn spent nearly nine years at Amway in different roles, including as vice president of new ventures, sciences, plant, agriculture, and systems.

“I am very excited to have Dr. Armstrong serve as our chief scientific officer,” said Jim Brown, CEO and president of USANA. “Kathryn brings extensive experience and strong credentials that demonstrate USANA’s commitment to putting science at the forefront of everything we do. We are truly lucky to have someone of her caliber leading our research, development, and scientific ventures.”

“I would also like to thank Dr. Sinnott for his service these past eight years,” Jim Brown added. “His leadership helped take USANA to new heights and the team he has built over the years is impressive. We are very fortunate that Dr. Sinnott agreed to stay on as our senior scientific fellow to help with the transition and further scientific research.”

Kathryn’s role at USANA will see her leading a team of approximately 150 professionals across product development and formulation, regulatory affairs, quality control, quality assurance, health education, research, product validation, laboratory services, and science.

“I’m honored to lead USANA’s global Research and Development team and fully embrace Dr. Myron Wentz’s vision of empowering individuals to take control of their wellness through scientifically-backed nutritional products,” Kathryn said. “We are committed to enhancing USANA’s exceptional products by using the best ingredients in optimal forms and quantities, with a focus on differentiation, quality, and innovation. At its core, direct sales is about “buying local"—enabling associates to share health with their communities and reinvest in their families’ well-being. I look forward to advancing Dr. Wentz’s goal of creating the healthiest family on earth.”

“I am so happy to see Dr. Armstrong become the new leader of USANA’s research and development,” said USANA Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Dr. Myron Wentz. “Dr. Armstrong has my full confidence and support and I know she will do an excellent job in maintaining and growing USANA’s status as a scientific leader in the nutritional supplement industry.”

