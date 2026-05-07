UroGen Pharma to Present at Upcoming May 2026 Investor Conferences

PRINCETON, N.J., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in May.

Bank of America Health Care Conference 2026 Date / Time: May 13th, at 11:15 AM ET Format: 1x1’s Location: Las Vegas, NV Webcast Link: Here







HC Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference Date / Time: May 19th, at 10:30 AM ET Format: 1x1’s Location: New York, NY Webcast Link: Here







TD Cowen 7th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit Date / Time: May 26th, at 10:30 AM ET Location: Virtual Webcast Link: Here



The webcasts from the conference will also be available on UroGen’s Investor Relations website . A replay will be available for approximately 90 days.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel® reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained-release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve the therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen’s first product to treat LG-UTUC and second product (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for adults with recurrent LG-IR-NMIBC are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.urogen.com to learn more or follow us on X, @UroGenPharma.

INVESTORS:

Vincent Perrone

Senior Director, Investor Relations

vincent.perrone@urogen.com

609-460-3588 ext. 1093

MEDIA: