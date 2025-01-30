UroGen Pharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced that it will participate at the following investor conferences in February:





Guggenheim Securities SMID Cap Biotech Conference

Date / Time: February 5, 2025 at 10:30 AM ET Format: Presentation and 1x1 investor meetings Location: New York, NY Webcast Link: here

Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Date / Time: February 11, 2025 at 1:20 PM ET Format: Presentation and 1x1 investor meetings Location: Virtual Webcast Link: here

Webcasts from the conferences will also be available on UroGen’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available on the site for approximately 90 days.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel® reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained-release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve the therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. Our first product to treat LG-UTUC and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.UroGen.com to learn more or follow us on X (Twitter), @UroGenPharma.

Contacts



INVESTORS:

Vincent Perrone

Senior Director, Investor Relations

vincent.perrone@urogen.com

609-460-3588 ext. 1093

MEDIA:

Cindy Romano

Director, Corporate Communications

cindy.romano@urogen.com

609-460-3583 ext. 1083