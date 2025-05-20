Upstream Bio Appoints Stacy Price as Chief Technology Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upstream Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPB), a clinical-stage company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders, today announced the appointment of Stacy Price, MS, PMP, as Chief Technology Officer. Ms. Price brings over 25 years of experience in technical operations, manufacturing, and product development in the biotechnology industry, across a variety of drug modalities. In this role, Ms. Price will oversee the expansion of technical operations and product development in support of Upstream Bio’s global development of verekitug, with a focus on chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) processes and drug delivery.

“Stacy is joining Upstream Bio at a pivotal time in our growth as we prepare to initiate a third clinical program for verekitug and look ahead to the next stages of verekitug’s development,” said Rand Sutherland, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Upstream Bio. “Stacy’s extensive expertise in end-to-end technical operations, specifically in biologics development, will be invaluable as we advance our programs and continue to invest for the future.”

“I’m excited to join this experienced leadership team and help position Upstream Bio for the opportunities ahead of us,” added Ms. Price. “I look forward to further leveraging our state-of-the-art technical capabilities to enhance patient-first efforts to develop verekitug as a differentiated treatment option with an extended dosing interval, ultimately with the goal of improving the quality of life for patients with severe respiratory diseases.”

Ms. Price most recently served as Chief Technology and Manufacturing Officer at Invivyd, a publicly-traded biotechnology company, where she oversaw the end-to-end technical operations and CMC regulatory strategies for Invivyd’s antibody-based programs. Prior to that, she was Chief Technical Officer at Akouos, a then-publicly traded biotechnology company that was acquired in December 2022, where she established technical infrastructure and operations to support gene therapy delivery. Earlier in her career, Ms. Price held senior leadership roles at Ziopharm Oncology, Shire, and Transkaryotic Therapies (TKT), directing large-scale manufacturing programs and technical operations for both small molecules and biologics. She holds an M.S. in Biochemical Engineering and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Tufts University.

About Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders. The Company is developing verekitug, the only known antagonist currently in clinical development that targets the receptor for thymic stromal lymphopoietin, a cytokine which is a clinically validated driver of inflammatory response positioned upstream of multiple signaling cascades that affect a variety of immune mediated diseases. The Company has advanced this highly potent monoclonal antibody into separate Phase 2 trials for the treatment of severe asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps and is initiating development in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Upstream Bio’s team is committed to maximizing verekitug’s unique attributes to address the substantial unmet needs for patients underserved by today’s standard of care. To learn more, please visit www.upstreambio.com.

