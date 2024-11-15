SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

UPDATED – Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Present at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

November 15, 2024 | 
1 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today that its management team will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Inspire is scheduled to present at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast here.

Webcast replays of the presentations will be available for two weeks following the presentations in the Event Archive section of Inspire’s Investor website at https://investors.inspiresleep.com.

About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA, EU MDR, and PDMA-approved neurostimulation technology of its kind that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

Investor and Media Contact
Ezgi Yagci
Vice President, Investor Relations
ezgiyagci@inspiresleep.com
617-549-2443

Minnesota Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Madrid, Spain cityscape at Calle de Alcala and Gran Via.
Alzheimer’s
Leqembi, Kisunla and Beyond: The Next Wave of Alzheimer’s at CTAD 2024
November 11, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2D illustration of kidneys
IgA nephropathy
Biogen, Vertex Heat Up IgAN Arena With Mid-Stage Readouts at ASN 2024
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin