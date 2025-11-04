UPDATE -- ARS Pharma to Present Real-World Data on Intranasal Epinephrine at 2025 American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting

ARS Pharma to showcase a late-breaking oral presentation and six poster presentations highlighting real world impact of neffy® (epinephrine nasal spray)

Oral presentation to report results from real world data on the effectiveness of epinephrine nasal spray in clinical practice

Case reports to detail real-world data and effective use of neffy in patients who experience anaphylaxis during oral food challenges or allergy immunotherapy

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from severe allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, announced today that one late-breaking oral and six poster presentations will be featured at the 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI), taking place November 6-10, 2025, in Orlando, FL. The presentations highlight real-world experience associated with intranasal epinephrine. In addition, ARS Pharma will host a variety of onsite activities during the meeting.

“These real-world data provide strong support for intranasal epinephrine and mark a turning point in the treatment of severe allergies,” said Dr. Jonathan Spergel, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Pediatrics and Chief of the Allergy Program at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “The consistency of outcomes across diverse patient populations and clinical settings gives us confidence that intranasal epinephrine delivers the same reliable effectiveness as an injection. With this evidence, we believe clinicians, as well as patients and their families, can feel assured that needle-free administration is not only convenient, but equally powerful in treating anaphylaxis.”

“ARS Pharma continues to expand upon its body of scientific research for our intranasal epinephrine spray, neffy®,” said Sarina Tanimoto, MD, MBA, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of ARS Pharma. “The breadth of presentations - one late-breaking oral and six poster presentations - reinforce the value of our treatment for allergic emergencies. It’s also rewarding to hear from the healthcare professionals who prescribe and particularly encouraging to see five case reports that showcase how neffy performs in a clinical setting.”

The complete list of presentations and meeting activities is below. Attendees are encouraged to visit the ARS Pharma booth (#400), oral and poster presentations as well as the product theatre to learn more about neffy® (epinephrine nasal spray).

Oral Presentation

Title: “Real World Data on the Effectiveness of Epinephrine Nasal Spray in Clinical Practice – Update”

Authors: Thomas B. Casale MD, Jonathan M. Spergel MD, David M. Fleischer MD, Sarina Tanimoto, MD, PhD

Session: Distinguished Industry & Late-breaking Oral Abstracts - Session 2

Room: W231

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Time: 5:23 PM (ET)

Poster Presentation #1

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Title: “Anxiety and well-being related to intra-nasal epinephrine versus autoinjector in food allergic patients and caregivers”

Authors: Matthew J. Greenhawt MD, Aikaterini Anagnostou MD, Jay A. Lieberman MD, David B.K. Golden MDCM, Rebekah Hall, Siu Hing Lo, Richard Xie, Sarina Tanimoto MD, PhD

Abstract ID: 8146

ePoster ID: R019

Poster Presentation #2

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025

Time: 3:50 PM (ET)

Title: “Effect of sniff after dosing of epinephrine nasal spray”

Authors: Jonathan M. Spergel MD, David Bernstein MD, Anne K. Ellis MD, S. Shahzad Mustafa MD, Vandana K. Patel MD, Richard Lowenthal MSc, Sarina Tanimoto MD, PhD

Abstract ID: 8133

ePoster ID: R006

Poster Presentation #3

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Time: 12:15 PM (ET)

Title: “Survey of patients who were prescribed epinephrine nasal spray”

Authors: Jake Rosenblum DO, Theodore Kelbel MD, Ali Doroudchi MD, Hary Katz MD, Thomas B. Casale MD, Margie Stelwagon, Sarina Tanimoto MD, PhD

Abstract ID: 8144

ePoster ID: R026

Poster Presentation #4

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025

Time: 3:50 PM (ET)

Title: “Low risk of ocular toxicity after unintentional exposure of epinephrine nasal spray”

Authors: Anne K. Ellis MD, David M. Fleischer MD, Carlos A. Camargo, Jr. MD, DrPH, Richard Lowenthal MSc, Sarina Tanimoto MD, PhD

Abstract ID: 8143

ePoster ID: R028

Poster Presentation #5

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025

Time: 5:20 PM (ET)

Title: “Rationale for second dose of epinephrine nasal spray to the same nostril”

Authors: Thomas B. Casale MD, David M. Fleischer MD, John Oppenheimer MD, Amar Dixit MD, Sakina Bajowala MD, Richard Lowenthal MSc, Sarina Tanimoto MD, PhD

Abstract ID: 8126

ePoster ID: R012

Poster Presentation #6

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025

Time: 5:35 PM (ET)

Title: “Stability of epinephrine nasal spray under freeze, thaw and extreme temperatures”

Authors: David B.K. Golden MDCM, Stacy K. Silvers MD, Priya Bansal MD, Richard Lowenthal MSc, Brian T. Dorsey MSc, Blake Burrell MS, Sarina Tanimoto MD, PhD

Abstract ID: 8141

ePoster ID: R013

HCP Case Presentations Featuring Intranasal Epinephrine

Title: “Real-World Needle-Free Epinephrine Experience in an Allergy Clinic”

Author: Krista Todoric, MD



Title: “Intranasal Epinephrine Use in Pediatric Anaphylaxis During Food Challenge: A Case Series”

Author: Jacob Rosenblum, DO



Title: “Efficacy of Intranasal Epinephrine for Anaphylaxis Following Allergy Immunotherapy: A Case Series”

Authors: Paul Ogershok, MD



Title: “Case Report: The Use of Epinephrine Nasal Spray to Treat Anaphylaxis During Allergen Immunotherapy”

Author: Mildred Kwan, MD

Title: “A Case Series of Intranasal Epinephrine for Treatment of In-Office Anaphylaxis”

Author: Ali Doroudchi, MD

Onsite Activities

Say Hello to Needle-free neffy.

Presented by: Joyce Rabbat, MD

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Time: 11:35 am – 1:00 pm EST

Location: West Hall E

Epinephrine Administration Evolved: The Intranasal Alternative

Presented by: Jonathan Spergel, MD, PhD; Syed Shahzad Mustafa, MD; Kelly Cleary, MD

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Time: 6:45 am – 7:45 am EST

Location: Florida Ballroom – Salon A

Exhibit Booth

Date: November 6-10, 2025

Location: #400

About neffy®

neffy is a nasal spray used for emergency treatment of allergic reactions including anaphylaxis, in adults and children aged 4 years and older who weigh 33 lbs. or greater.

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR neffy (epinephrine nasal spray)

INDICATION

neffy is indicated for emergency treatment of type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adult and pediatric patients aged 4 years and older who weigh 33 lbs. or greater.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

neffy contains epinephrine, a medicine used to treat allergic emergencies (anaphylaxis). Anaphylaxis can be life-threatening, can happen in minutes, and can be caused by stinging and biting insects, allergy injections, foods, medicines, exercise, or other unknown causes.

Always carry two neffy nasal sprays with you because you may not know when anaphylaxis may happen and because you may need a second dose of neffy if symptoms continue or come back. Each neffy contains a single dose of epinephrine. neffy is for use in the nose only.

Use neffy right away, as soon as you notice symptoms of an allergic reaction. If symptoms continue or get worse after the first dose of neffy, a second dose is needed. If needed, administer a second dose using a new neffy in the same nostril starting 5 minutes after the first dose. Get emergency medical help for further treatment of the allergic emergency (anaphylaxis), if needed after using neffy.

Tell your healthcare provider if you have underlying structural or anatomical nasal conditions, about all the medicines you take, and about all your medical conditions, especially if you have heart problems, kidney problems, low potassium in your blood, Parkinson's disease, thyroid problems, high blood pressure, diabetes, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, or plan to breastfeed.

Tell your healthcare provider if you take or use other nasal sprays or water pills (diuretics) or if you take medicines to treat depression, abnormal heart beats, Parkinson's disease, heart disease, thyroid disease, medicines used in labor, and medicines to treat allergies. neffy and other medications may affect each other, causing side effects. neffy may affect the way other medicines work, and other medicines may affect how neffy works.

neffy may cause serious side effects. If you have certain medical conditions or take certain medicines, your condition may get worse, or you may have more or longer lasting side effects when you use neffy.

Common side effects of neffy include: nasal discomfort, headache, throat irritation, chest and nasal congestion, feeling overly excited, nervous or anxious, nose bleed, nose pain, sneezing, runny nose, dry nose or throat, tingling sensation, including in the nose, feeling tired, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting.

Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effects that bother you or that do not go away after using neffy.

These are not all of the possible side effects of neffy. Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects. To report side effects, contact ARS Pharmaceuticals Operations, Inc. at 1-877-MY-NEFFY (877-696-3339) or the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see the full Prescribing Information and Patient Information for neffy.

About Type I Allergic Reactions Including Anaphylaxis

Type I allergic reactions are serious and potentially life-threatening events that can occur within minutes of exposure to an allergen and require immediate treatment with epinephrine, the only FDA-approved medication for these reactions. While epinephrine auto-injectors have been shown to be highly effective, there are well published limitations that result in many patients and caregivers delaying or not administering treatment in an emergency situation. These limitations include fear of the needle, lack of portability, needle-related safety concerns, lack of reliability, and complexity of the devices. There are approximately 40 million people in the United States who experience Type I allergic reactions. Of this group, over the last three years, approximately 20 million people have been diagnosed and treated for severe Type I allergic reactions that may lead to anaphylaxis, but (in 2023, for example) only 3.2 million filled their active epinephrine auto-injector prescription, and of those, only half consistently carry their prescribed auto-injector. Even if patients or caregivers carry an auto-injector, more than half either delay or do not administer the device when needed in an emergency.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ARS Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The Company is commercializing neffy® (trade name EURneffy® in the EU) (previously referred to as ARS-1), an epinephrine nasal spray indicated in the U.S. for emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adult and pediatric patients 4 years of age and older who weigh 15 kg or greater, and in the EU for emergency treatment of allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) due to insect stings or bites, foods, medicinal products, and other allergens as well as idiopathic or exercise induced anaphylaxis in adults and children who weigh 30 kg or greater. For more information, visit www.ars-pharma.com.

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical in nature are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to: expectations, beliefs and evaluations regarding the patient benefits of neffy, including its convenience and needle-free design, and the effectiveness of neffy, including in comparison to that of epinephrine injection; and other statements that are not historical fact. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “expect,” “if,” “may,” “on track to/for,” “potential,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect.

Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: potential safety and other complications from neffy; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for neffy in its currently approved indications; the scope, progress and expansion of developing and commercializing neffy; the scope, progress and expansion of developing our intranasal epinephrine technology; clinical trial results; the potential for governments and payors to delay, limit or deny coverage for neffy; the size and growth of the market for neffy and the rate and degree of market acceptance thereof vis-à-vis intramuscular injectable products; ARS Pharma’s’ ability to protect its intellectual property position; and the impact of government laws, regulations and policies. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” in ARS Pharma’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 13, 2025. This document can also be accessed on ARS Pharma’s website at www.ars-pharma.com by clicking on the link “Financials & Filings” under the “Investors & Media” tab.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. ARS Pharma assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. For more information, visit www.ars-pharma.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

