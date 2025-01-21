University of Texas Permian Basin’s Water In Energy Conference Returns to Midland with Exciting New Opportunities

[PRESS KIT]

MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PBWIEC2025--The University of Texas Permian Basin (UTPB) is excited to announce its annual Permian Basin Water In Energy Conference (PBWIEC), taking place March 4–6, 2025, at the Bush Convention Center in Midland, Texas. With water’s role in energy production more critical than ever, this year’s conference promises to be the most impactful yet, offering new opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and industry recognition.





Highlights of the 2025 PBWIEC include:

The Permian Basin Water In Energy Conference provides an unmatched platform for companies to connect, collaborate, and showcase their leadership in sustainable water management and energy innovation.

Sponsorship Opportunities Available

Companies looking to make an impact in the energy sector are encouraged to explore the 2025 sponsorship opportunities. Sponsors gain exposure to industry leaders, access to influential discussions, and a chance to contribute to meaningful solutions for the region’s challenges.

“I can’t imagine this year’s conference without the continued support of our valued sponsors and participants,” said Robert Crain, Executive Vice President of Texas Pacific Water Resources and 2025 Conference Chair. “We are excited to collaborate with industry leaders and ensure this year’s conference is transformative for the Permian Basin and beyond.”

Get Involved

To review sponsorship opportunities, award submissions, and other ways to participate, visit waterinenergy.com. For more information or to schedule a discussion about how your organization can join this impactful event, contact Savannah Woodward at woodward_s@utpb.edu.

Together, let’s make 2025 a year of transformation for water and energy innovation in the Permian Basin.

About the Water in Energy Conference

2025 will mark the 8th edition of the Permian Basin Water In Energy Conference. The Permian Basin Water In Energy Conference dates back to 2017 and was an idea originally seeded by UTPB College of Business Advisory Council member Jim Woodcock. The Water In Energy Conference is now a program of the University’s Shepperd Leadership Institute. Held annually, it brings together leaders, innovators, and stakeholders from across the advanced energy ecosystem to explore emerging trends, share insights, and drive innovation in water reuse. Since its inception, the Conference has served as a catalyst for collaboration, creativity, and positive change, shaping the future of produced water and its impact on our society, the environment and industry.

