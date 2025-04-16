SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

United Therapeutics Corporation to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Before Market Open on Wednesday, April 30, 2025

April 16, 2025 | 
2 min read

SILVER SPRING, Md. & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR) announced today that it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. A press release detailing the quarterly results will be issued that day at approximately 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

United Therapeutics will host a public webcast Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be accessible via United Therapeutics’ website at https://ir.unither.com/events-and-presentations. A rebroadcast of the webcast will be available for one year and can be accessed at the same location.

United Therapeutics: Enabling Inspiration

At United Therapeutics, our vision and mission are one. We use our enthusiasm, creativity, and persistence to innovate for the unmet medical needs of our patients and to benefit our other stakeholders. We are bold and unconventional. We have fun, we do good. We are the first publicly-traded biotech or pharmaceutical company to take the form of a public benefit corporation (PBC). Our public benefit purpose is to provide a brighter future for patients through (a) the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies; and (b) technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

You can learn more about what it means to be a PBC here: unither.com/PBC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, among others, our efforts to innovate for the unmet medical needs of our patients, to benefit our other stakeholders, and to pursue our public benefit purpose of developing novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as those described in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Consequently, such forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements, cautionary language, and risk factors set forth in our periodic reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We claim the protection of the safe harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We are providing this information as of April 16, 2025, and assume no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.

Contacts

For Further Information Contact:
Dewey Steadman at (202) 919-4097 (media/investors)
Harry Silvers at (301) 578-1401 (investors)
https://ir.unither.com/contact-ir

