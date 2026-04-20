United Therapeutics Corporation Presents New Data Spanning Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment, Lung Donor Expansion, and Xenotransplantation at ISHLT 2026

An interim analysis of the PHINDER study identifies non-invasive measures that may facilitate earlier detection and management of pulmonary hypertension (PH) in patients with interstitial lung disease (ILD)

An interim analysis from the ARTISAN study indicates that early, high-dose treatment with treprostinil reduced afterload, improved right ventricular function, and reversed cardiac remodeling in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)

Additional presentations include comparing real-world outcomes for patients with ILD with and without PH after lung transplantation and data from United Therapeutics’ ex vivo lung perfusion (EVLP) and xenotransplantation programs

SILVER SPRING, Md. & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR), a public benefit corporation, today announced that 11 new data presentations across its commercial and development portfolio will be presented at the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) 46th Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions taking place April 22-25, 2026, in Toronto, Canada.

"The data from ARTISAN and PHINDER suggest that earlier detection and intervention are key to improving outcomes for patients with PH. Whether it is identifying PH sooner in patients with ILD or indicating that aggressive, early treatment with treprostinil can meaningfully reverse right heart remodeling in PAH, we believe these findings have the potential to reshape how these devastating diseases are managed,” said Andrew Nelsen, PharmD, Vice President, Global Medical Affairs at United Therapeutics. “Importantly, presentations highlighting innovations from our EVLP and xenotransplantation programs reflect the breadth of our scientific portfolio and our determination to address the shortage of transplantable organs.”

Posters and presentations include:

Machine-Learning–Based Prediction of Donor Lung Acceptance based on Ex-vivo Lung Perfusion (EVLP) Deflation Videos, Oral Session 9, Artificial Intelligence for Advancing Lung Transplantation, Wednesday, April 22, 5:07-5:15 pm

ARTISAN Interim Analysis: Early and High-Dose Treprostinil Reduces mPAP and Improves Right Heart Function in PAH, Poster Session 1-P, Pulmonary Vascular Disease, Wednesday, April 22, 6:00-7:00 pm

From Decline to Donor: Lungs Transplanted After List Exhaustion, Poster Session 2-I, CT Surgery, Thursday, April 23, 4:30-5:30 pm

Machine Learning Leads to Earlier, Real-Time Predictions of Lung Transplant Acceptance During rc-EVLP, Poster Session 2-E, CT Surgery, Thursday, April 23, 4:30-5:30 pm

Transesophageal Echocardiographic Sizing of Genetically Modified Porcine Hearts for Xenotransplantation, Poster Session 2-A, Cardiology, Thursday, April 23, 4:30-5:30 pm

Lung Allograft Recovery – A Complex Story: Perspective from Remote, Centralized Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion, Mini Oral Session 6, Temperature and Perfusion: The Tip of the Iceberg in Lung Preservation, Thursday, April 23, 4:54-4:58 pm

Use of Novel Serum Based Assays to Improve Complement Monitoring in Porcine to Human Cardiac Xenotransplantation, Oral Session 30, Innovations in Xenotransplantation and Cardiogenetics, Friday, April 24, 4:01-4:09 pm

Interstitial Lung Disease with and without Mean Pulmonary Artery Pressure >20 mmHg: Interim Results from the PHINDER Study, Poster Session 3-M, Pulmonology, Friday, April 24, 4:30-5:30 pm

Lung Transplantation in Patients with ILD with or without PH: Clinical Characteristics and Outcomes Pre- and Post-Transplant Using Linked Data, Poster Session 3-M Pulmonology, Friday, April 24, 4:30-5:30 pm

Comparison of Static Cold Storage and Controlled Hypothermic Storage in Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion Outcomes, Poster Session 3-L, Pulmonology, Friday, April 24, 4:30-5:30 pm

Prolonged Pig-to-baboon Lung Xenograft Survival with 11GE Pigs with HLA-E Expression and Macrophage Depletion, Oral Session 43, Surgical Management of Lung Transplantation, Saturday, April 25, 12:46-12:54 pm

Sponsored events include:

Reception honoring US and Canada-based investigators who are recipients of the United Therapeutics’ 2026 Jenesis Innovative Research Awards™ and Jenesis Trailblazer Awards™ for their innovative research and scientific contributions in PH, IPF, and lung transplantation. Wednesday, April 22, 7:00-9:00 pm. Registration details are available here

Lung Bioengineering Through The Eras – From Innovation to Standardization: What 1000 Ex Vivo Lung Perfusions Have Taught Us. Industry Sponsored Symposium. Thursday, April 23, 11:45 AM. Room 718B.

About United Therapeutics

Founded by CEO Martine Rothblatt to discover a cure for her daughter's life-threatening rare disease, pulmonary arterial hypertension, United Therapeutics transforms the treatment of rare diseases and pioneers alternatives to expand the supply of transplantable organs. From our innovative therapies to our groundbreaking manufactured organs, we are bold and unconventional. We move quickly from scientific theory to practical technologies that can save lives. As a public benefit corporation, even our legal structure reflects our commitments. We serve patients, act with integrity, create long-term shareholder value, and operate with sustainable practices that protect the future we are working to build. Visit us at www.unither.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, among others: our expectation that an interim analysis of the PHINDER study identifies non-invasive measures that may facilitate earlier detection and management of PH in patients with ILD; the potential that earlier detection and intervention will improve outcomes for patients with PH; our belief that early treatment with treprostinil can meaningfully reverse right heart remodeling in PAH; our expectation that findings from the ARTISAN and PHINDER studies have the potential to reshape how PAH and PH-ILD are managed; and our goals of expanding the supply of transplantable organs, developing practical technologies that can save lives, creating long-term shareholder value, and operating with sustainable practices. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as those described in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Consequently, such forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements, cautionary language, and risk factors set forth in our periodic reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We claim the protection of the safe harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We are providing this information as of April 20, 2026, and assume no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.

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