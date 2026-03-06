ulrich medical USA® Appoints Alissa Calaway, RN, MSN as Director of U.S. Clinical Affairs; Expands Commitment to Evidence-Based Spine Innovation

PLANO, Texas, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ulrich medical USA is pleased to announce the appointment of Alissa Calaway, RN, MSN, as Director of U.S. Clinical Affairs. Alongside this leadership appointment, the company is launching a U.S.-based Clinical Research Program designed to generate clinical evidence supporting product safety, performance, and patient outcomes across global markets.

Calaway brings more than 17 years of experience in clinical operations, evidence generation strategy, and regulatory-aligned research programs within the medical device industry. In her new role, she will lead the development and execution of ulrich medical USA's clinical affairs strategy, including investigator-initiated studies, prospective and retrospective clinical research, post-market surveillance, and real-world evidence initiatives across the company's spinal implant portfolio.

Clinical research plays a central role in validating device safety, confirming performance, and demonstrating measurable patient outcomes. The company's Clinical Research Program will prioritize clinically meaningful endpoints relevant to spine surgeons, including fusion outcomes, complication rates, and functional recovery measures.

Through this structured approach to evidence generation, ulrich medical USA aims to produce high-quality clinical data that:

Enhances patient safety through systematic monitoring of outcomes and adverse events









Supports regulatory submissions and global market access with robust, standards-aligned evidence









Strengthens surgeon confidence through peer-reviewed data and real-world performance insights









Improves product development through data-driven feedback across the product lifecycle









through data-driven feedback across the product lifecycle Differentiates technologies in a competitive spine market with clinically substantiated value

"High-quality clinical evidence is fundamental to responsible innovation in spine surgery," said Calaway. "I'm proud to lead initiatives that ensure our technologies are validated through meaningful patient outcomes and that support surgeons in delivering the best possible care."

Under Calaway's leadership, the Clinical Affairs function will collaborate closely with Research & Development, Regulatory Affairs, Quality, and Commercial teams to integrate clinical evidence generation from early product strategy through post-market evaluation. This cross-functional framework ensures clinical insights inform product development, risk management, labeling, surgeon education, and long-term performance monitoring.

"Expanding our clinical research efforts reflects our commitment to scientific rigor and partnership with the spine community," said Eric Lucas, PhD, Global Vice President of R&D, Spine for ulrich medical. "Clinical data helps us support surgeons and deliver technologies that improve patient outcomes with confidence."

About ulrich medical USA

Headquartered in Plano, ulrich medical USA develops innovative spinal implant systems and surgical instrumentation designed to improve surgical precision and patient outcomes as part of the global ulrich medical organization.

Information on ulrich medical USA and its complete line of surgical solutions for spine pathologies can be found at www.ulrichmedicalusa.com.

