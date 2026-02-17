UL Research Institutes’ Chemical Insights Scientists Receive Multiple Awards from the Society of Toxicology

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UL Research Institutes’ Chemical Insights scientists working to better understand the human health impacts of chemicals will be recognized at the 2026 Society of Toxicology (SOT) Annual Meeting and Tox Expo this March in San Diego.

Xiaojia He, Ph.D., a research scientist in the Center for Toxicology and Human Health at Chemical Insights, received the 2026 American Association of Chinese in Toxicology (AACT) JOINN Biomere Outstanding Young Toxicologist Award.

This award recognizes a toxicologist of Chinese ethnic origin within the AACT community, who has made significant contributions to the field of toxicology early in their career across academia, industry, or government.

Dr. He was also recognized by the Molecular and Systems Biology Specialty Section (MSBSS) of SOT for the paper of the year award. Dr. He was the lead author on the paper entitled - “Multi-Omics Assessment of Puff Volume-Mediated Salivary Biomarkers of Metal Exposure and Oxidative Injury Associated with Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems” published in Environmental Health Perspectives. This publication represents a key research output from Chemical Insights' ongoing efforts to safeguard public health by advancing scientific understanding of vaping-associated exposures and health risks. Other Chemical Insights scientists contributed as co-authors including Qian Zhang, Ph.D., Research Scientist, Maureen Meister, Ph.D., Research Scientist, and Patrick Chepaitis, Laboratory Manager. The research is led by Christa Wright, Ph.D., Senior Research Director for the Center of Toxicology and Human Health.

This MSBSS award highlights one outstanding peer-reviewed paper that integrates molecular biology or systems biology to toxicology research and risk assessment.

Additionally, two other papers authored in 2025 by scientists now with Chemical Insights were recognized for SOT Specialty Section Awards.

“Integration of New Approach Methods for the Assessment of Data-Poor Chemicals,” published in Toxicological Sciences , won the 2025 Best Published Paper Advancing the Science of Risk Assessment from the SOT Risk Assessment Specialty Section. This paper was led by Katie Paul Friedman, Ph.D., Director of the Center for Chemical Informatics and Screening at Chemical Insights, with coauthorship from John Wambaugh, Ph.D., Principal Research Scientist, and Russell Thomas , Ph.D., Vice President and Executive Director of Chemical Insights, along with coauthors from regulatory agencies around the world.

"Interpretation of thyroid-relevant bioactivity data for comparison to in vivo exposures: A prioritization approach for putative chemical inhibitors of in vitro deiodinase activity" appeared in the journal Toxicology and was recognized with an Honorable Mention for Best Paper Award of 2025 by the SOT Biological Modeling Specialty Section (BMSS). Drs. Wambaugh and Paul Friedman also authored this work along with other colleagues.

These recognitions for Dr. Paul Friedman are in addition to her previously announced SOT Achievement Award.

About UL Research Institutes’ Chemical Insights

UL Research Institutes’ Chemical Insights Research Institute conducts scientific research on chemicals and their risks to people’s health. Through open science, education, and collaboration, we provide trusted toxicity and exposure information to help regulatory agencies, companies, educators, and communities make informed decisions that protect public health.

About UL Research Institutes

UL Research Institutes is an independent, nonprofit organization advancing public safety through scientific discovery. Since 1894, we’ve worked to build a safer, more secure, and sustainable future. Our researchers investigate critical risks — from fire safety and chemicals to energy storage, digital privacy, and emerging materials — through rigorous, unbiased science. We collaborate globally and share our findings openly to inform standards, policy, and public understanding, while also cultivating the next generation of safety scientists through innovative educational programs and research experiences. As part of a broader safety ecosystem, we operate independently from UL Standards & Engagement and UL Solutions, while contributing to a shared mission: working for a safer world. Discover more at UL.org.

