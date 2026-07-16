uBriGene Launches uVivo Lentiviral Vector Platform to Accelerate the Development of Next-Generation In Vivo CAR-T Therapies

uBriGene Biosciences, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in cell and gene therapies, today announced the launch of its patented uVivo™ Lentiviral Vector (LVV) Platform. uVivo™ LVV is a proven and targeted in vivo CAR-T platform that enables safer, more efficient, and commercially scalable in vivo CAR-T therapies.

CAR-T cell therapy has transformed the treatment landscape for hematologic malignancies. However, conventional autologous CAR-T manufacturing requires complex ex vivo cell collection, genetic modification, expansion, and immunodepletion, resulting in lengthy manufacturing timelines and high treatment costs.

To address these challenges, uBriGene developed the proprietary uVivo™ LVV Platform, an in vivo CAR-T technology that enables precise delivery of CAR payloads to T cells, allowing rapid generation of CAR-T cells in vivo.

"The promise of in vivo CAR-T lies in its ability to make transformative cell therapies simpler, faster, and more accessible," said Dr. Xiulian Sun, CTO and cofounder of uBriGene Biosciences. "Our uVivo™ LVV Platform combines proprietary and proven LVV engineering for precise T-cell targeting with an industry-leading manufacturing platform capable of producing thousands of doses from a single 10 L batch. By delivering both scientific innovation and manufacturing efficiency, we are helping pave the way toward safer, more affordable, and commercially viable in vivo CAR-T therapies. We are excited to make this powerful uVivo™ LVV Platform available for CAR-T therapeutic developers to catapult your CAR-T candidates into success."

For more information about the uVivo™ In Vivo CAR-T Platform, visit https://www.ubrigene.com/product-page/uvivo-lvv-platform-in-vivo-car-t/.

uVivo™ LVV Platform - An IND-Ready In Vivo CAR-T Technology

Dual-Engineering Strategy Enables Precise T-Cell Targeting: Detargeting & Retargeting

The platform incorporates the engineered uVivo™-CocalG envelope, which has been detargeted to eliminate broad cellular tropism. Targeted delivery to T cells is achieved through a CD7 nanobody with an optimized membrane anchoring sequence.

What Enables the uVivo™ LVV Platform to Produce Thousands of In Vivo CAR-T Doses from a 10 L Batch?

By combining the innovative uVivo™ LVV Platform with uBriGene's high-productivity LVV Turbo™ manufacturing process, the platform can produce thousands of CAR-T doses from a single 10 L manufacturing batch.

Sequence-optimized uVivo-CocalG - 3× higher productivity increase

Optimized Ubri-CD7 T-cell binder - The engineered transmembrane domain achieves up to a 10-fold increase in productivity

GOI sequence optimization - 5x increase

Integration with the LVV Turbo™ manufacturing platform, featuring a high-yield suspension cell line and a closed downstream process for scalable production.

About uBriGene Biosciences

Founded in 2015, uBriGene Biosciences is a leading CDMO specializing in advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs). The company provides integrated CDMO and CRO services for cell therapies, viral vectors, and RNA-related products, supported by in-house QC testing and regulatory IND filing.

uBriGene's global GMP Centers of Excellence and proprietary platforms, including AAV-Turbo™, LVV Turbo™, Cell Product manufacturing, and iPSC reprogramming technologies, enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies to accelerate the development of next-generation therapies.

Contact

uBriGene Biosciences

Mingjuan Liu - Senior Director of Marketing

1 800 663 2528 / contact@ubrigene.com

SOURCE: uBriGene Biosciences

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