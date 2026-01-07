UBC Acquires Evidinno Outcomes Research, Expanding Real-World Evidence and HEOR Capabilities

The acquisition strengthens UBC’s leadership in evidence generation offerings with globally recognized expertise in HEOR, medical affairs and market access.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United BioSource LLC (UBC) today announced it has acquired Evidinno Outcomes Research Inc. (Evidinno), a healthcare research consulting firm headquartered in Vancouver, Canada specializing in real-world evidence (RWE), epidemiology, evidence synthesis, and advanced statistical & economic analysis.

UBC partners with biopharma to modernize evidence development and patient access pathways, ensuring therapies are safe, effective, and available to those who need them. The UBC full service late stage and post approval research offering leverages data acquisition technology embedded into modernized study designs and execution for the optimization of safety and value demonstration.

Evidinno’s team of seasoned epidemiologists, health economists, and research scientists, delivers market leading HTA and regulatory-grade evidence synthesis and health economic solutions. These offerings include AI-enabled, expert-led literature reviews, comparative effectiveness research, network meta-analyses, health economic modeling, HTA dossier development and research consulting across the product lifecycle.

“Evidinno’s scientific rigor and technology-enabled workflows deepen our ability to curate fit-for-purpose evidence and health economic and outcomes insights for our clients. Together, we will transform the evidence value chain and help sponsors answer important questions on the safety and effectiveness of treatments for patients,” said Aaron Berger, SVP Evidence Development Solutions, UBC.

“Joining UBC marks an important step in expanding the reach and influence of Evidinno’s scientific and methodological expertise,” said Dr. Mir Sohail Fazeli, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Evidinno. “By combining our HTA- and regulatory-grade evidence synthesis solutions, real-world research, and economic modeling capabilities with UBC’s global platform, we are well positioned to deliver robust, decision-ready evidence that supports sponsors and improves outcomes for patients world-wide.”

Evidinno will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of UBC with an integrated combined offering that enhances UBC’s ability to deliver full spectrum consulting and decision driving evidence across the clinical development and post approval continuum.

Fairmount Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Evidinno.

About UBC

UBC is a leading provider of Evidence Generation Solutions – specializing in real-world evidence, late-stage research, and robust technology infrastructure to support all therapies from development through post-approval. UBC’s customized solutions leverage unrivaled expertise, real-world data, and the latest technologies to demonstrate long-term product value and support better patient outcomes.

About Evidinno

Evidinno Outcomes Research Inc. is a global leader in evidence navigation and synthesis, offering strategic consulting, evidence generation, statistical and economic analysis, and medical writing services. With a multidisciplinary team and a strong track record of scientific contributions, Evidinno supports clients across the drug development continuum.

