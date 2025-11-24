U.S. FDA Approves PADCEV® plus Keytruda® for Certain Patients with Bladder Cancer

PADCEV plus Keytruda is the first and only approved perioperative treatment regimen that can significantly improve survival over current standard of care (surgery alone) in cisplatin-ineligible patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Approval is based on unprecedented data from the pivotal Phase 3 EV-303 trial showing a 60% reduction in the risk of disease recurrence, progression or death and a 50% reduction in the risk of death compared to surgery alone

Represents the first and only ADC and PD-1 inhibitor regimen for this patient population and a potential new standard of care

NEW YORK & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Naoki Okamura, “Astellas”) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved PADCEV® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv), a Nectin-4 directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) or Keytruda QLEX™ (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph), as neoadjuvant treatment and then continued after cystectomy (surgery) as adjuvant treatment for adult patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) who are ineligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy.i The approval of this perioperative (before and after surgery) treatment was based on results from the pivotal Phase 3 EV-303 clinical trial (also known as KEYNOTE-905), which were presented during a Presidential Symposium at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025.

Dr. Matthew Galsky, Lillian and Howard Stratton Professor of Medicine, Director of Genitourinary Medical Oncology, Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center, and EV-303 Investigator

“Enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab is poised to address a critical unmet need. Half of patients with MIBC may experience cancer recurrence even after having their bladder removed, and many of these patients are ineligible to receive cisplatin. This approval, based on striking event-free and overall survival benefits, may represent an important practice-changing advance for these patients who’ve had no new options in decades.”

Jeff Legos, PhD, MBA, Chief Oncology Officer, Pfizer

“Today’s approval, granted months earlier than anticipated, ushers in a new era of treatment for cisplatin-ineligible patients with MIBC who have long been underserved by existing treatments. PADCEV plus pembrolizumab is the first and only FDA-approved perioperative treatment regimen to demonstrate a meaningful survival advantage compared to surgery alone, positioning it to reshape the treatment landscape and bring new hope to patients and families.”

In the EV-303 study, perioperative treatment with PADCEV plus pembrolizumab resulted in a 60% reduction in the risk of tumor recurrence, progression or death compared to surgery alone, meeting the primary endpoint of event-free survival (EFS) (Hazard Ratio [HR]=0.40; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.28-0.57; p<0.0001).The probability of remaining event free was 74.7% for patients who received the combination and 39.4% for patients treated with surgery only. The estimated median EFS has not yet been reached for the combination arm versus 15.7 months for the surgery arm. Data from the key secondary endpoint of overall survival (OS) showed that perioperative treatment with PADCEV plus pembrolizumab also resulted in a 50% reduction in the risk of death as compared to surgery alone (HR=0.50; 95% CI: 0.33-0.74; p=0.0002). The probability of survival at two years was 79.7% for patients who received the combination relative to 63.1% for patients treated with surgery only. The estimated median OS has not yet been reached for the combination arm versus 41.7 months for the surgery arm.ii

Moitreyee Chatterjee-Kishore, PhD, MBA, Head of Oncology Development, Astellas

“Building on the combination’s established role in locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer where it is has become standard of care in the U.S., PADCEV plus pembrolizumab now has the potential to redefine care in an earlier disease setting as the only antibody-drug conjugate and PD-1 inhibitor regimen for cisplatin-ineligible patients with MIBC. The approval underscores our unwavering commitment to expanding the reach of this innovative combination to more eligible patients with bladder cancer.”

The safety results in EV-303 were consistent with those previously reported for this combination, and there were no new safety signals. The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, in patients treated with PADCEV plus intravenous pembrolizumab were increased glucose, decreased hemoglobin, increased aspartate aminotransferase, rash, increased alanine aminotransferase, fatigue, pruritus, increased creatinine, decreased sodium, decreased lymphocytes, peripheral neuropathy, increased potassium, alopecia, dysgeusia, diarrhea, decreased appetite, constipation, nausea, decreased phosphate, urinary tract infection, dry eye, and decreased weight. Grade ≥ 3 AEs due to any cause occurred in 71.3% of patients treated in the combination arm and 45.9% of patients who were in the surgery arm.ii

Please see Important Safety Information at the end of this press release, including BOXED WARNING for PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv).

Perioperative PADCEV plus pembrolizumab is also being evaluated in cisplatin-eligible patients with MIBC in the EV-304 Phase 3 clinical trial (also known as KEYNOTE-B15).

About the EV-303/KEYNOTE-905 Trial

The EV-303 trial (also known as KEYNOTE-905) is an ongoing, open-label, randomized, three-arm, controlled, Phase 3 study evaluating neoadjuvant and adjuvant PADCEV in combination with pembrolizumab or neoadjuvant and adjuvant pembrolizumab versus surgery alone in patients with MIBC who are either not eligible for or declined cisplatin-based chemotherapy. Patients were randomized to receive either neoadjuvant and adjuvant pembrolizumab (arm A), surgery alone (arm B) or neoadjuvant and adjuvant PADCEV in combination with pembrolizumab (arm C).iii

The primary endpoint of this trial is EFS between arm C and arm B, defined as time from randomization to the first of: disease progression preventing curative surgery, failure to undergo surgery for participants with muscle invasive residual disease, incomplete surgical resection, local or distant recurrence after surgery, or death.i Key secondary endpoints include OS and pCR rate between arm C and arm B, as well as EFS, OS and pCR rate between arm A and arm B.viii

For more information on the global EV-303 trial, go to clinicaltrials.gov.

About Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer is the ninth most common cancer worldwide, diagnosed in more than 614,000 people each year globally, including an estimated 85,000 people in the U.S.iv,v MIBC represents approximately 30% of all bladder cancer cases.vi The standard treatment for patients with MIBC is neoadjuvant cisplatin-based chemotherapy followed by surgery, which has been shown to prolong survival.vii However, up to half of patients who are diagnosed with MIBC are not eligible to receive cisplatin and face limited treatment options, typically undergoing surgery without any systemic treatment.viii Of those who do undergo bladder surgery, one third are cisplatin-ineligible.

About PADCEV® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv)

PADCEV® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) is a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that is directed against Nectin-4, a protein located on the surface of cells and highly expressed in bladder cancer.ix Nonclinical data suggest the anticancer activity of PADCEV is due to its binding to Nectin-4-expressing cells, followed by the internalization and release of the anti-tumor agent monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) into the cell, which result in the cell not reproducing (cell cycle arrest) and in programmed cell death (apoptosis).i

PADCEV plus pembrolizumab is also approved for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (la/mUC) in the United States, Japan and a number of other countries around the world. In the European Union, the combination is approved for the treatment of adult patients with la/mUC who are eligible for platinum-containing chemotherapy. PADCEV is also approved as a single agent for the treatment of adult patients with la/mUC who have previously received a PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor and platinum-containing chemotherapy or are ineligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy and have previously received one or more prior lines of therapy.i

BOXED WARNING: SERIOUS SKIN REACTIONS

PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) can cause severe and fatal cutaneous adverse reactions including Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) and Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis (TEN), which occurred predominantly during the first cycle of treatment, but may occur later.

Closely monitor patients for skin reactions.

Immediately withhold PADCEV and consider referral for specialized care for suspected SJS or TEN or severe skin reactions.

Permanently discontinue PADCEV in patients with confirmed SJS or TEN; or Grade 4 or recurrent Grade 3 skin reactions.

INDICATIONS

PADCEV, in combination with pembrolizumab or pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph, as neoadjuvant treatment and then continued after cystectomy as adjuvant treatment, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) who are ineligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy.

PADCEV, in combination with pembrolizumab or pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC).

PADCEV, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or mUC who:

have previously received a programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) or programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) inhibitor and platinum-containing chemotherapy, or

are ineligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy and have previously received one or more prior lines of therapy.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Skin reactions Severe cutaneous adverse reactions, including fatal cases of SJS or TEN occurred in patients treated with PADCEV. SJS and TEN occurred predominantly during the first cycle of treatment but may occur later.

Skin reactions occurred in 61% (all grades) of the 167 patients treated with PADCEV in combination with intravenous pembrolizumab for the treatment of MIBC in clinical trials. The majority of skin reactions that occurred included rash and maculo-papular rash. Grade 3-4 skin reactions occurred in 10% of patients (Grade 3: 9%, Grade 4: 1.2%), including rash, maculo-papular rash, toxic skin eruption, dermatitis exfoliative generalized, erythema, exfoliative rash, skin toxicity, toxic epidermal necrolysis, and toxic erythema of chemotherapy. A fatal reaction of toxic epidermal necrolysis occurred in one patient (0.6%). The median time to onset of severe skin reactions was 0.6 months (range: 0.2 to 8.8 months). Skin reactions led to discontinuation of PADCEV in 10% of patients. Of the patients who experienced a skin reaction and had data regarding resolution (n=102), 83% had complete resolution and 17% had residual skin reactions at their last evaluation. Of the patients with residual skin reactions at last evaluation, 29% (5/17) had Grade ≥2 skin reactions.

Skin reactions occurred in 70% (all grades) of the 564 patients treated with PADCEV in combination with intravenous pembrolizumab for the treatment of locally advanced or mUC in clinical trials. The majority of skin reactions that occurred included maculo-papular rash, macular rash, and papular rash. Grade 3-4 skin reactions occurred in 17% of patients (Grade 3: 16%, Grade 4: 1%), including maculo-papular rash, bullous dermatitis, dermatitis, exfoliative dermatitis, pemphigoid, rash, erythematous rash, macular rash, and papular rash. A fatal reaction of bullous dermatitis occurred in one patient (0.2%). The median time to onset of severe skin reactions was 1.7 months (range: 0.1 to 17.2 months). Skin reactions led to discontinuation of PADCEV in 6% of patients. Of the patients who experienced a skin reaction and had data regarding resolution (n= 391), 59% had complete resolution and 41% had residual skin reactions at their last evaluation. Of the patients with residual skin reactions at last evaluation, 27% (43/159) had Grade ≥2 skin reactions.

Skin reactions occurred in 58% (all grades) of the 720 patients treated with PADCEV as a single agent in clinical trials. Twenty-three percent (23%) of patients had maculo-papular rash and 34% had pruritus. Grade 3-4 skin reactions occurred in 14% of patients, including maculo-papular rash, erythematous rash, rash or drug eruption, symmetrical drug-related intertriginous and flexural exanthema (SDRIFE), bullous dermatitis, exfoliative dermatitis, and palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia. The median time to onset of severe skin reactions was 0.6 months (range: 0.1 to 8 months). Among patients experiencing a skin reaction leading to dose interruption who then restarted PADCEV (n=75), 24% of patients restarting at the same dose and 24% of patients restarting at a reduced dose experienced recurrent severe skin reactions. Skin reactions led to discontinuation of PADCEV in 3.1% of patients. Of the patients who experienced a skin reaction and had data regarding resolution (n=328), 58% had complete resolution and 42% had residual skin reactions at their last evaluation. Of the patients with residual skin reactions at last evaluation, 39% (53/137) had Grade ≥2 skin reactions.

Monitor patients closely throughout treatment for skin reactions. Consider topical corticosteroids and antihistamines, as clinically indicated. For persistent or recurrent Grade 2 skin reactions, consider withholding PADCEV until Grade ≤1. Withhold PADCEV and refer for specialized care for suspected SJS, TEN or for Grade 3 skin reactions. Permanently discontinue PADCEV in patients with confirmed SJS or TEN; or Grade 4 or recurrent Grade 3 skin reactions.

Hyperglycemia and diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), including fatal events, occurred in patients with and without pre‑existing diabetes mellitus, treated with PADCEV. Patients with baseline hemoglobin A1C ≥8% were excluded from clinical trials. In clinical trials of PADCEV as a single agent, 17% of the 720 patients treated with PADCEV developed hyperglycemia of any grade; 7% of patients developed Grade 3-4 hyperglycemia (Grade 3: 6.5%, Grade 4: 0.6%). Fatal events of hyperglycemia and diabetic ketoacidosis occurred in one patient each (0.1%). The incidence of Grade 3-4 hyperglycemia increased consistently in patients with higher body mass index and in patients with higher baseline A1C. The median time to onset of hyperglycemia was 0.5 months (range: 0 to 20 months). Hyperglycemia led to discontinuation of PADCEV in 0.7% of patients. Five percent (5%) of patients required initiation of insulin therapy for treatment of hyperglycemia. Of the patients who initiated insulin therapy for treatment of hyperglycemia, 66% (23/35) discontinued insulin by the time of last evaluation. Closely monitor blood glucose levels in patients with, or at risk for, diabetes mellitus or hyperglycemia. If blood glucose is elevated (>250 mg/dL), withhold PADCEV.

Pneumonitis/Interstitial lung disease (ILD) Severe, life-threatening or fatal pneumonitis/ILD occurred in patients treated with PADCEV.

When PADCEV was given in combination with intravenous pembrolizumab for the treatment of MIBC, 4.2% of the 167 patients had pneumonitis/ILD of any grade. All events were Grade 1-2. The median time to onset of any grade pneumonitis/ILD was 2.5 months (range: 1.9 to 9.7 months).

When PADCEV was given in combination with intravenous pembrolizumab for the treatment of locally advanced or mUC, 10% of the 564 patients had pneumonitis/ILD of any grade and 4% had Grade 3-4. A fatal event of pneumonitis/ILD occurred in two patients (0.4%). The median time to onset of any grade pneumonitis/ILD was 4 months (range: 0.3 to 26 months).

In clinical trials of PADCEV as a single agent, 3% of the 720 patients treated with PADCEV had pneumonitis/ILD of any grade and 0.8% had Grade 3-4. The median time to onset of any grade pneumonitis/ILD was 2.9 months (range: 0.6 to 6 months).

Monitor patients for signs and symptoms indicative of pneumonitis/ILD such as hypoxia, cough, dyspnea or interstitial infiltrates on radiologic exams. Evaluate and exclude infectious, neoplastic and other causes for such signs and symptoms through appropriate investigations. Withhold PADCEV for patients who develop Grade 2 pneumonitis/ILD and consider dose reduction. Permanently discontinue PADCEV in all patients with Grade 3 or 4 pneumonitis/ILD.

Peripheral neuropathy (PN) When PADCEV was given in combination with intravenous pembrolizumab for the treatment of MIBC, 39% of the 167 patients had PN of any grade, 12% had Grade 2 neuropathy, and 3% had Grade 3 neuropathy. The median time to onset of Grade ≥2 PN was 4.7 months (range: 0.2 to 11 months). Of the patients who experienced neuropathy and had data regarding resolution (n=65), 32% had complete resolution, and 68% of patients had residual neuropathy at last evaluation. Of the patients with residual neuropathy at last evaluation, 27% (12/44) had Grade ≥2 neuropathy.

When PADCEV was given in combination with intravenous pembrolizumab for the treatment of locally advanced or mUC, 67% of the 564 patients had PN of any grade, 36% had Grade 2 neuropathy, and 7% had Grade 3 neuropathy. The median time to onset of Grade ≥2 PN was 6 months (range: 0.3 to 25 months). Of the patients who experienced neuropathy and had data regarding resolution (n= 373), 13% had complete resolution, and 87% of patients had residual neuropathy at last evaluation. Of the patients with residual neuropathy at last evaluation, 45% (146/326) had Grade ≥2 neuropathy.

PN occurred in 53% of the 720 patients treated with PADCEV as a single agent in clinical trials including 38% with sensory neuropathy, 8% with muscular weakness, and 7% with motor neuropathy. Thirty percent of patients experienced Grade 2 reactions and 5% experienced Grade 3-4 reactions. PN occurred in patients treated with PADCEV with or without preexisting PN. The median time to onset of Grade ≥2 PN was 4.9 months (range: 0.1 to 20 months). Neuropathy led to treatment discontinuation in 6% of patients. Of the patients who experienced neuropathy who had data regarding resolution (n= 296), 11% had complete resolution, and 89% had residual neuropathy at the time of their last evaluation. Of the patients with residual neuropathy at last evaluation, 50% (132/262) had Grade ≥2 neuropathy.

Monitor patients for symptoms of new or worsening PN and consider dose interruption or dose reduction of PADCEV when PN occurs. Permanently discontinue PADCEV in patients who develop Grade >3 PN.

Ocular disorders were reported in 40% of the 384 patients treated with PADCEV as a single agent in clinical trials in which ophthalmologic exams were scheduled. The majority of these events involved the cornea and included events associated with dry eye such as keratitis, blurred vision, increased lacrimation, conjunctivitis, limbal stem cell deficiency, and keratopathy. Dry eye symptoms occurred in 30% of patients, and blurred vision occurred in 10% of patients, during treatment with PADCEV. The median time to onset to symptomatic ocular disorder was 1.7 months (range: 0 to 30.6 months). Monitor patients for ocular disorders. Consider artificial tears for prophylaxis of dry eyes and ophthalmologic evaluation if ocular symptoms occur or do not resolve. Consider treatment with ophthalmic topical steroids, if indicated after an ophthalmic exam. Consider dose interruption or dose reduction of PADCEV for symptomatic ocular disorders.

Infusion site extravasation Skin and soft tissue reactions secondary to extravasation have been observed after administration of PADCEV. Of the 720 patients treated with PADCEV as a single agent in clinical trials, 1% of patients experienced skin and soft tissue reactions, including 0.3% who experienced Grade 3-4 reactions. Reactions may be delayed. Erythema, swelling, increased temperature, and pain worsened until 2-7 days after extravasation and resolved within 1-4 weeks of peak. Two patients (0.3%) developed extravasation reactions with secondary cellulitis, bullae, or exfoliation. Ensure adequate venous access prior to starting PADCEV and monitor for possible extravasation during administration. If extravasation occurs, stop the infusion and monitor for adverse reactions.

Embryo-fetal toxicity PADCEV can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise patients of the potential risk to the fetus. Advise female patients of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during PADCEV treatment and for 2 months after the last dose. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with PADCEV and for 4 months after the last dose.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities (≥20%):

PADCEV in combination with intravenous pembrolizumab for the treatment of MIBC: increased glucose, decreased hemoglobin, increased aspartate aminotransferase (AST), rash, increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT), fatigue, pruritus, increased creatinine, decreased sodium, decreased lymphocytes, peripheral neuropathy, increased potassium, alopecia, dysgeusia, diarrhea, decreased appetite, constipation, nausea, decreased phosphate, urinary tract infection, dry eye, and decreased weight.

increased glucose, decreased hemoglobin, increased aspartate aminotransferase (AST), rash, increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT), fatigue, pruritus, increased creatinine, decreased sodium, decreased lymphocytes, peripheral neuropathy, increased potassium, alopecia, dysgeusia, diarrhea, decreased appetite, constipation, nausea, decreased phosphate, urinary tract infection, dry eye, and decreased weight. PADCEV in combination with intravenous pembrolizumab for the treatment of locally advanced or mUC: increased AST, increased creatinine, rash, increased glucose, peripheral neuropathy, increased lipase, decreased lymphocytes, increased ALT, decreased hemoglobin, fatigue, decreased sodium, decreased phosphate, decreased albumin, pruritus, diarrhea, alopecia, decreased weight, decreased appetite, increased urate, decreased neutrophils, decreased potassium, dry eye, nausea, constipation, increased potassium, dysgeusia, urinary tract infection, and decreased platelets.

increased AST, increased creatinine, rash, increased glucose, peripheral neuropathy, increased lipase, decreased lymphocytes, increased ALT, decreased hemoglobin, fatigue, decreased sodium, decreased phosphate, decreased albumin, pruritus, diarrhea, alopecia, decreased weight, decreased appetite, increased urate, decreased neutrophils, decreased potassium, dry eye, nausea, constipation, increased potassium, dysgeusia, urinary tract infection, and decreased platelets. PADCEV as a single agent: increased glucose, increased AST, decreased lymphocytes, increased creatinine, rash, fatigue, peripheral neuropathy, decreased albumin, decreased hemoglobin, alopecia, decreased appetite, decreased neutrophils, decreased sodium, increased ALT, decreased phosphate, diarrhea, nausea, pruritus, increased urate, dry eye, dysgeusia, constipation, increased lipase, decreased weight, decreased platelets, abdominal pain, and dry skin.

EV-303 Study: Patients with cisplatin-ineligible MIBC (PADCEV in combination with intravenous pembrolizumab)

Neoadjuvant phase: Of a total of 167 patients, serious adverse reactions occurred in 27% of patients receiving PADCEV in combination with intravenous pembrolizumab. The most frequent (≥2%) serious adverse reactions were urinary tract infection (3.6%) and hematuria (2.4%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.2% of patients including myasthenia gravis and toxic epidermal necrolysis (0.6% each). Additional fatal adverse reactions were reported in 2.7% of patients in the post-surgery phase before adjuvant treatment started, including sepsis and intestinal obstruction (1.

