Twist Bioscience Offers Clonal Genes for Global Academic Researchers at Express Speed for No Extra Cost

— Supports Acceleration of Research Across Multiple Industries; Maximizes Budget —

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a core mid-cap growth and value equity company in the life sciences segment of the health care sector, today announced that, for a limited time, all Twist Express Genes orders placed by academic customers globally will be shipped in as few as four days* without incurring a premium for the rapid turnaround time.





“At Twist, we recognize the increasing challenge within colleges, universities and research institutions to securing research funding and appreciate that scientific progress must continue unhindered, as Science Doesn’t Stop,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “We constantly look for ways to meet the academic research community in their place of need. By making Express shipping the default option at no additional cost, we reinforce our commitment to advancing science while supporting researchers as they navigate constrained budgets.”

Twist Express Genes

Twist Express Genes are 0.3kb to 5.0kb in length. Due to the scale of synthesis enabled by Twist’s platform, any order volume can be fulfilled, from small to large. As with standard speed Twist Clonal Genes, Twist Express Genes are NGS sequence-verified and one hundred percent accurate. Twist Express Genes can be cloned into catalog vectors or custom vectors so that customers can move right to experimentation. They can also be shipped in customers’ preferred delivery formats, including tubes and plates. For more information and product specifications click here. To begin order, click here.

*Turnaround time for Clonal Genes is subject to change based on customizations and complexity.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

