Twist Bioscience Launches Next-Generation Library Preparation Kits Powered by Proprietary Enzymes

Twist TrueAmp Library Preparation Kit with in-house developed enzymes including new Twist TrueAmp Polymerase

Twist PCR-Free WGS Library Preparation Kit designed to meet the needs of the growing whole genome sequencing market

New kits compatible with additional Twist NGS Applications tools for complete target enrichment and WGS library prep workflows

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a mid-cap growth and value biotech company, today launched the Twist TrueAmp Library Preparation Kit and Twist PCR-Free WGS Library Preparation Kit, each designed to address a wide range of sample input, including low input and challenging sample types, to enable clinical research.

The Twist TrueAmp Library Prep Kit brings a new level of exceptional performance to Twist’s library preparation portfolio, with advantages enabled by Twist in-house developed enzymes, including a previously developed ligase as well as a newly developed polymerase. Engineered for next generation sequencing applications, the specialized TrueAmp polymerase maximizes coverage across typically hard-to-sequence regions of the genome, while maintaining high accuracy during DNA copying. The kit ensures high yields even from low-input or degraded starting samples, which minimizes amplification-introduced errors and results in more usable high-quality data. To streamline large-scale workflows, the Twist TrueAmp Library Prep Kit has been validated with the Twist HT-UDI adapter system, allowing for up to 3,072 unique indexes as well as Twist UMI adapters, ensuring precise strand identification and efficient multiplexing.

To serve customers across sequencing applications, Twist developed a complementary PCR-free version of the kit for researchers conducting whole genome sequencing (WGS). Leveraging Twist’s engineered ligase, the Twist PCR-Free WGS Library Preparation Kit efficiently converts starting DNA without bias commonly seen in whole genome sequencing. Precisely optimized enzymatic fragmentation conditions deliver consistent outputs that maximize sequencing efficiency and improve data quality. Validated with Twist’s full length UDI adapters, the PCR-Free WGS Kit supports unique barcoding for up to 1,536 samples, enabling researchers to easily scale their workflows. The PCR-Free WGS Kit allows Twist to further serve customers using whole genome sequencing for approaches where low pass sequencing is sufficient, such as rare disease, while in parallel providing researchers working in areas that require deep sequencing, such as cancer, with panels and other tools to support their research.

“Twist’s engineered enzymes are powering our next generation of library preparation kits with the goal of more accurate variant detection, more robust performance from difficult samples, and easy-to-use workflows,” said Emily M. Leproust, CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “We are developing new solutions with a clear focus on the unique sequencing methodologies required for various clinical and research applications, whether broad whole genome sequencing or more targeted approaches. With our TrueAmp polymerase, we are overcoming common challenges our customers face with difficult sample types and costly run failures. We will continue to leverage our high-performing engineered enzymes and develop new enzymes to deliver even higher quality performance for our customers, raising the bar not just for ourselves but for the industry.”

“At Gene by Gene, we pride ourselves in providing affordable high-quality genetic testing services,” said Josh Wittner President, North America, Gene by Gene. “With the Twist TrueAmp Library Prep Kit, we’re able to scale our business to deliver on our promise to our customers. We can now make the most of each sample and every read, even across multiple sequencing platforms.”

“With the Twist WGS kit, we’re seeing significantly lower dropout rates and PCR duplication rates compared to another library prep workflow,” said Junior Associate Professor, Dr. Daisuke Motooka, Osaka University. “These improvements are critical in detecting rare variants and reducing the chances of false reads.”

Twist TrueAmp Library Preparation Kit

The Twist TrueAmp Library Preparation Kit is designed to deliver consistent, high-quality libraries for NGS target enrichment workflows, particularly with low-input or challenging samples, such as FFPE. Powered by Twist’s in-house developed polymerase and ligase, the workflow provides high-fidelity amplification for confident variant detection, minimizing amplification-induced errors and bias, and supporting reliable detection of low-frequency variants. The kit features tunable enzymatic fragmentation, producing larger, uniform library fragments across a broad range of inputs, while maintaining uniform sequence coverage and low bias even in difficult genomic regions. With high conversion efficiency and robust performance across variable sample types, researchers can recover more usable sequencing data from precious or degraded samples, achieving high library yields that reduce the need for reruns and increase confidence in downstream analysis. The TrueAmp Library Prep Kit can be used with Twist target enrichment and adapters for a complete library prep workflow. The TrueAmp polymerase hot start functionality is developed in collaboration with Aptamer Group plc.

Twist PCR-Free Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) Library Preparation Kit

The Twist PCR-Free Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) Library Preparation Kit delivers high-yield sequencing from low-input or degraded samples without amplification, preserving native DNA representation and avoiding amplification bias, AT dropouts and artificial mutations. Leveraging an in-house developed ligase, the workflow enables high conversion and uniformity, while tunable fragmentation and full-length adapters produce consistent, large library fragments that improve read utilization and maximize sequencing reads. Suitable for a variety of sample types, the PCR-Free WGS Kit enables researchers to generate reliable sequencing results with less starting material. The WGS Kit can be used with Twist’s full length UDI adapters for a complete WGS library prep workflow.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

At Twist Bioscience, we work in service of customers who are changing the world for the better. In fields such as medicine, agriculture, industrial chemicals and defense, by using our synthetic DNA tools, our customers are developing ways to better lives and improve the sustainability of the planet. The faster our customers succeed, the better for all of us, and Twist Bioscience is uniquely positioned to help accelerate their efforts.

Our innovative silicon-based DNA Synthesis Platform provides precision at a scale that is otherwise unavailable to our customers. Our platform technologies overcome inefficiencies and enable cost-effective, rapid, precise, high-throughput synthesis, sequencing and therapeutics discovery, providing both the quality and quantity of the tools they need to most rapidly realize the opportunity ahead. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.twistbioscience.com.

Twist Bioscience Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of new library preparation kits and the company’s plans for continued enzyme development and innovation. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; the ability of Twist to achieve sufficient revenue to achieve or maintain positive cash flow from operations or profitability in any given period; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology that could make the products Twist is developing obsolete or non-competitive; the ability to integrate and leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to improve operational efficiency, product development, and customer solutions; the ability to expand DNA synthesis manufacturing capacity; dependence on one supplier for a critical component; dependence on key personnel; additional regulations that could increase Twist’s costs and delay commercialization efforts; changes in U.S. trade policies and other trade actions that could result in increased costs and supply chain disruptions; the ability to maintain and enforce intellectual property protection; uncertainty as to economic and market conditions and the impact of adverse economic conditions; and the ability to obtain financing when necessary. For a description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist’s business in general, see Twist’s risk factors set forth in Twist’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 17, 2025 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

