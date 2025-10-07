Twist Bioscience and Element Biosciences Advance Collaboration with Launch of New Trinity Freestyle™ Sequencing Workflow for the AVITI™ System

-- Launch of End-to-End Workflow for AVITI and AVITI24™ Enabling Sample to Sequencer in as Little as Five Hours --

-- Twist Gains Exclusive Access to the new, co-developed Trinity Freestyle™ Sequencing Workflow –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a mid-cap growth and value biotech company, and Element Biosciences, Inc., a company democratizing access to advanced life science solutions, today announced the launch of Twist’s new Trinity Freestyle Fast Hybridization workflow for Element's AVITI™ sequencing platforms, a user-friendly, end-to-end sequencing solution that combines speed, scalability, and flexibility in a single workflow that enables researchers to go from sample to sequencer in as little as five hours.

Under the terms of the expanded agreement, Twist will gain exclusive access to Element’s new Trinity Freestyle workflow to enable use with Twist’s full lineup of library prep kits for the AVITI sequencer, ensuring compatibility and consistent performance across diverse sequencing applications. The Trinity Freestyle workflow works with any sequencing library with P5 and P7 adapters paired with a full set of Twist unique dual indexes (UDIs).

Launch of the Trinity Freestyle Fast Hybridization Kit Links Element’s Trinity Workflow with Twist’s Next-Generation Sequencing Tools

Unlike standard hybrid capture processes, Element’s Trinity Freestyle uses on-flow cell enrichment to eliminate binding, wash, amplification and pooling steps. With the rapid 1-hour hybridization using Twist’s Trinity Freestyle Fast Hybridization kit, researchers can now save valuable hands-on time while achieving faster results without compromising performance across different applications. With this launch, the Trinity Freestyle workflow is now compatible with Twist’s Enzymatic Fragmentation Kit 2.0 for whole exome sequencing or comprehensive genomic profiling of tumors and FlexPrep™ UHT Library Preparation Kit for high throughput agbio or population genomics testing. Today’s integration ensures seamless compatibility with Twist’s most widely used library preparation products, with expanded support to follow as validation progresses.

“Today’s expanded collaboration underscores our commitment to meet customers where they sequence. While Twist remains sequencer-agnostic, we’re excited to deliver purpose-built solutions for Element’s platform that unlock performance and simplicity for its growing user base,” said Emily M. Leproust, CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience.

“Our ongoing work with Twist reflects our shared mission to raise the bar for precision and reliability in vital scientific research,” said Molly He, CEO and co-founder of Element Biosciences. “Our partnership with Twist is built on deep collaboration and a mutual commitment to empowering researchers. Together, we’re working to accelerate scientific discovery across industries by delivering innovation, consistency, and exceptional support.”

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a life science company democratizing access to advanced biological tools, driving impactful discoveries to benefit humanity. Through innovating every fundamental element of a biological assay system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Facebook.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

At Twist Bioscience, we work in service of customers who are changing the world for the better. In fields such as medicine, agriculture, industrial chemicals and defense, by using our synthetic DNA tools, our customers are developing ways to better lives and improve the sustainability of the planet. The faster our customers succeed, the better for all of us, and Twist Bioscience is uniquely positioned to help accelerate their efforts.

Our innovative silicon-based DNA Synthesis Platform provides precision at a scale that is otherwise unavailable to our customers. Our platform technologies overcome inefficiencies and enable cost-effective, rapid, precise, high-throughput synthesis, sequencing and therapeutics discovery, providing both the quality and quantity of the tools they need to most rapidly realize the opportunity ahead. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.twistbioscience.com.

Twist Bioscience Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements regarding the benefits, speed and performance of the workflow; the anticipated commercial and research outcomes of the expanded collaboration; and plans to introduce new products. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; the ability of Twist to achieve sufficient revenue to achieve or maintain positive cash flow from operations or profitability in any given period; ability to obtain financing when necessary; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology that could make the products Twist is developing obsolete or non-competitive; ability to expand DNA synthesis manufacturing capacity; dependence on one supplier for a critical component; dependence on key personnel; additional regulations that could increase Twist’s costs and delay commercialization efforts; changes in U.S. trade policies and other trade actions that could result in increased costs and supply chain disruptions; and the ability to maintain and enforce intellectual property protection. For a description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist’s business in general, see Twist’s risk factors set forth in Twist’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 18, 2024 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Twist Investors:

Angela Bitting

SVP, Corporate Affairs

925-202-6211

abitting@twistbioscience.com

For Twist Media:

Amanda Houlihan

Communications Manager

774-265-5334

ahoulihan@twistbioscience.com

For Element Media:

Michael Sullivan

Corporate Communications Manager

503-799-7520

media@elembio.com