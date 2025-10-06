Twin Health Outperforms Traditional Care & Legacy Digital Health Solutions, Setting New Standard for Diabetes and Weight Loss

Validation Institute certifies that the breakthrough AI Digital Twin is more effective than legacy digital health solutions for reducing A1C, deprescribing high-cost medications, and weight loss

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from the Validation Institute has validated Twin Health for clinical outcomes and healthcare savings, certifying that Twin outperforms legacy digital health solutions for type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes, obesity, and related chronic conditions.

Twin Health is the first metabolic health vendor to publish a gold-standard randomized controlled trial in the New England Journal of Medicine Catalyst. The trial was conducted in collaboration with a leading academic medical center. Twin Health significantly outperformed digital health solutions and traditional care:

Reduced A1C below ≥6.5% rather than the industry benchmark of ≥8.0%

Safely deprescribed GLP-1s and insulin faster, without rebound weight gain

Sustained weight loss and improvements in cholesterol, blood pressure, kidney, and liver function

Higher engagement and adherence than first-generation digital health or weight-loss programs

"This new validation affirms what employers, health plans, and our members have experienced first-hand: our AI Digital Twin restores whole-body metabolic health and reduces reliance on high-cost medications," said Jahangir Mohammed, CEO of Twin Health. "We're creating a new standard of care for diabetes, obesity, and metabolic co-morbidities."

Twin Health's breakthrough is the AI Digital Twin, a hyper-personalized digital replica of each member's metabolism, paired with a dedicated clinical care team. The AI Digital Twin continuously learns and adapts to each person's biology, enabling precision interventions that improve A1C, weight, blood pressure, cholesterol, kidney function, liver health, and cardiovascular risk.

"Twin Health outperforms legacy digital health solutions by delivering sustained A1C reduction, safe deprescribing of costly medications, and broad metabolic improvements across diverse populations," said Al Lewis, CEO of Validation Institute. "Their evidence-based approach, validated in a randomized controlled trial, raises the bar for outcomes and accountability in chronic disease programs."

Unlike most programs that are paid for based on participation, Twin Health is paid based on measurable clinical and financial outcomes, such as improved A1C, BMI, and medication elimination, aligning its incentives directly with employers and health plans. Backed by the Validation Institute's $100,000 ERISA Guarantee, employers and health plans can trust Twin to deliver measurable results, reduce financial risk, and set a new standard of care.

You can access the full report from the Validation Institute here .

About Twin Health

Twin Health's AI digital twin technology creates a real-time model of each individual's unique metabolism using data from smart devices, lab results, and meal logs. This model provides personalized guidance on nutrition, activity, sleep, and more, supported by a compassionate clinical team. Twin's AI digital twin and human care work in synergy, providing a continuous new standard of care for metabolic health. For employers and health plans, Twin delivers $8.0K+ in annualized savings per member, by safely reducing reliance on high-cost medications and lowering avoidable medical utilization. Twin's clinical results for diabetes, weight loss and metabolic health co-morbidities, including hypertension, are peer-reviewed and published in top journals, including the New England Journal of Medicine Catalyst and those of the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, and American College of Cardiology. Learn more at https://usa.twinhealth.com .

